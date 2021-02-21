Palm Beach Influencer, Hailey Feldman Rebrands and Re-launches Personal Life & Style Website
Custom Branding Services Available for Sale on the Website
Our packages are made for those looking for a one-on-one experience with a design team. We believe every brand is unique, and should never settle for anything pre-templated or used by other brands.”PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palm Beach, Florida native, Hailey Feldman, and her Brand Manager, Chelsea Schroder, announced the launch of custom branding services for sale on the all-new website www.haileyfeldman.com. Feldman has breathed new life and provided a fresh perspective into classic fashion by way of her carefully curated fashion and lifestyle recommendations. Her product picks are reflective of her traditional and classical aesthetics that eschew the mass-consumed and advises on how to be and look unique.
— Hailey Feldman
The website guides classic women who swear by timeless elegance on everything from equestrian apparel and luxury items to branding and marketing tips. The Hailey Feldman way is, undoubtedly the definitive way of acquiring confidence and a distinguished NEW GLAMOR look and that is what the website helps one with.
Feldman hand-picks and curates the finest equestrian, equestrian-inspired, and non-equestrian fashion and home products for the fashion aficionados (https://www.liketoknow.it/haileyefeldman). There is an emphasis on traditional chic products in her scheme of things, especially when it comes to the price that one pays for the products in question. It’s not for nothing that she says, "Our prices are competitive and the deliverables are more than what you'd get from another cookie-cutter design platform."
Feldman is scrupulously honest in her recommendation and endorsement of products on the website, even if that is not the easiest thing to do. More than anything else, she is driven by her desire to make friends with like-minded people, who share her passion. In Feldman’s words-“I am loving my LIKEtoKNOW.it influencer journey! I get to shop online and recommend products I truly love."
The website gives one gets a fair idea about Feldman’s style quotient by way of the visual and written stories about her Palm Beach life. Apart from showcasing her fashion and lifestyle offerings, the website provides ample glimpses of her stellar branding and marketing credentials.
Feldman specializes in brand creation aided by cutting-edge market research and audience identification. Besides, she is extremely skilled at the all-important marketing functions of segmentation and understanding prospect behavior leading to the building and maintaining of trusting business relationships.
Her legendary leadership and mentoring skills help her to provide bold and out-of-the-box solutions to the most knotty of business situations. Feldman best describes what she brings to the table as a branding and marketing consultant- “I pride myself on analyzing an organization's goals and current reality and then finding the solutions required. I'm an active agent for positive societal change and motivated to create progressive entities that last.”
Feldman’s approach to branding and marketing focuses on zeroing in on and providing innovative positioning strategies. This has stood her in good stead with a diverse group of clients that she has helped build a sound marketing foundation that led to the building of a brand that resonates with its target audience.
About Hailey Feldman
Hailey Feldman is a Branding and Marketing Consultant, Equestrian, and Life and Style Creator of the Palm Beaches. For people who demand the finest from life—a well-rounded life that is uniquely glamorous and authentically expressed, Hailey Feldman’s lifestyle website presents stories, research, and imagery to inspire the art of being unique, and the art of hand-picked elegance. The epitome of simple chic, Hailey Feldman is for those who seek uniqueness.
Chelsea Schroeder
Feldman Marketing
+1 615-557-8615
chelsea@feldmanenterprise.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn