Shop Palm Beach Luxury Brands for a Limited Time, at Reduced Prices
Influencer Combines QVC and Lightning Deals, Brings Palm Beach Luxury Apparel to Shoppers' Homes with Large Markdowns
My Instagram reaches nearly 20,000 people. The free promotion for retailers will be tremendous after an event.”WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When you think of luxury shopping, the first places that come to mind are probably New York, LA, and Miami. But a new concept is coming to Palm Beach, and it will give viewers an inside look at how they shop in this exclusive corner of Florida. Hailey Feldman today announced a new luxury shopping experience is coming to local brick and mortar stores in Palm Beach County. With participation from fashion and apparel boutiques in the area, Feldman will host an interactive, online shopping event that only lasts for a limited time.
— Hailey Feldman
“The new business idea meets the demands of our world that have changed so drastically. Hailey Feldman, a marketer and an influencer with nearly a decade of experience, will undoubtedly lead the business model’s growth,” says Ben King, Palm Beach Local Real Estate Investor.
Shoppers will receive reductions on items chosen by Hailey Feldman. Feldman's presence on digital venues such as her blog and Instagram has created a loyal following of intelligent shoppers who value and take her recommendations for top-marked-down items.
“With Hailey Feldman as your shopper, you’ll always find the best products from top luxury brands and stores,” says Lauren Pena, Los Angeles, CA influencer. “Shopping live with Hailey Feldman is not all about the fashion; she is a true entertainer and makes it impossible not to keep watching!"
Hailey films everything with a simple iPhone to stream easily to social media. Markdowns last only for one day on products of Feldman’s choice.
Specifically, the areas The Events will focus on are:
1. Live, Local, Limited-Time
2. Flash Sale
3. Making Luxury More Accessible to Everyone
Feldman hopes to bring exposure to local stores where she lives, especially during “off-season,” times of the year.
"The idea is to help local retailers sell more products, whether it is July or January. We're distributing content while connecting people in real-time with the products they love. This is a huge opportunity for brick-and-mortar stores, not just from sales, but from exposure online," says Hailey Feldman, Palm Beach Influencer.
About Hailey Feldman: Hailey Feldman is a Branding Specialist and Fashion Influencer based in West Palm Beach, Florida. Hailey Feldman’s Palm Beach Style Blog seeks to inspire readers to dress like a modern-day Palm Beach woman. Hailey shares her favorite collections of chic, classic looks as well as her style tips.
To follow her journey as she takes you along for the ride of her new Palm Beach Flash Sale launch, follow her on Instagram and subscribe to her newsletter.
Hailey Feldman
Feldman Marketing
+1 646-668-7807
hailey@feldmanenterprise.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn