Palm Beach Style Influencer, Hailey Feldman, Launches Giveaway Contest
Palm Beach Chic Curated Giveaway Collection Will Be Awarded
The Giveaway Collection is a way for me to show my appreciation to my followers, readers, and the amazing people behind the brands supporting me.”PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hailey Feldman, Actress, Model, and Style Influencer, has announced a contest beginning on June 16, 2022, for followers of her Instagram. Reflecting her love of the Palm Beach community, fashion, and tastes, Ms. Feldman personally reached out to twelve brands to contribute a gift to the Palm Beach Chic Curated Giveaway Collection to be awarded to one lucky recipient on June 27, 2022. The majority of brands participating in the Hailey Feldman Giveaway Contest are based in Palm Beach County, Florida. The Giveaway Box, valued at approximately $4,000.00, will be shipped complimentary to the winner.
— Hailey Feldman
Hailey Feldman selected the brands contributing to the Palm Beach Chic Giveaway Collection, among those she has worked with on Influencer Collaborations and Modeling Campaigns, such as PQ Swim. The brands are ones she knows and trusts for their expert customer service and satisfaction along with their quality offerings. Among them are:
• Kimberly Pucci is gifting a wallet handcrafted in Tuscany by their master leather goods artisans.
• La Goulue is gifting a $250 gift card.
• The Norton Museum is gifting two tickets and a gift card to the restaurant that will cover appetizers, entrees, and drinks.
• PQ Swim is gifting a beach tote and a $200 gift card.
Featured in the Curated Giveaway Collection is one personally selected hand-picked outfit by Palm Beach Style Influencer, Hailey Feldman, for a special occasion of the recipient’s choosing. In addition, this gift includes a Styling Consultation and product sourcing via a Zoom meeting with Hailey.
"I hope to build engagement bridges between my followers and readers with brands I trust, support, and patronize because of their high caliber products and customer service experiences." Hailey shared in a recent interview. “I am passionate about supporting brands in the world of style, fashion, lifestyle, and culture, with committed people at their helm. They deserve and need our support to thrive.”
One of the goals of Hailey Feldman's Palm Beach Chic Giveaway is to expose contestants to chic, trending local Palm Beach and national brands. The brands contributing to the Palm Beach Chic Giveaway Collection have the opportunity to engage with consumers and turn them into forever customers. Throughout the contest, the gift-contributing brands may generate new leads, raise awareness of their offerings, obtain new followers, and expand their engagement reach.
The Rules of Engagement for the Palm Beach Chic Curated Giveaway Collection:
The recipient of the Giveaway Collection will be selected based on their engagement activity during the 7-Day Giveaway Collection Campaign. Mark your calendars for the start of the campaign on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Those wishing to enter should follow Hailey Feldman on Instagram and visit her website for announcements and updates. Participants will be required to share Hailey Feldman’s June 16 post to kick off their Contest engagements. To rack up more chances and expand engagement ratios for a higher percentage chance of being selected to receive and win the Giveaway Collection, entrants must:
1. Share the Main Giveaway Post (Thursday, June 16) to their Stories or via a Repost Website or App.
2. Comment on the Main Giveaway Post with at least two friends tagged.
3. @ Mention & Follow ALL Participating Accounts.
4. Bonuses for people who get friends to follow & for those who share additional content, such as an Instagram Reel of Hailey talking about one of the products.
5. Send a DM (Direct Message) to Hailey Feldman with a screenshot of the Post(s) they shared and friends who followed Hailey and Participating Accounts.
The Winner Announcement:
The contest period begins on June 16, 2022. The entry period ends at 11:59 PM EST on June 23, 2022. Depending on the number of participants, the awarding of the exclusive Palm Beach Chic Giveaway Collection is expected to be announced on June 27, 2022.
The recipient of Hailey Feldman's Palm Beach Chic Giveaway Collection will be determined by the amount of Instagram account engagements from each participant during the entry period.
The Giveaway Contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with, Instagram. United States Residents Only.
