Third Arrest Made in a Homicide: 5500 Block of 9th Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce a third arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Monday, August 10, 2020, in the 5500 block of 9th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 9:34 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Additionally, officers located a second victim, an adult male, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 17 year-old Taijhon Wyatt, Jr., of Northeast, DC.

On Thursday, December 31, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, a 19 year-old adult male, of Gaithersburg, MD, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder While Armed (Premeditated).

On Saturday, February 6, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, a 17 year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged as an adult with First Degree Murder While Armed (Premeditated).

On Thursday, February 19, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 16 year-old Trey Prillerman, of Chillum, Maryland, was arrested and charged as an adult with First Degree Murder While Armed (Premeditated).