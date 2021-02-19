Sen. Angela Mosley Provides Update on COVID-19 Vaccination Events in St. Louis County

For a few weeks now, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), Missouri National Guard, the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and local health care systems have collaborated to host COVID-19 vaccination events throughout the state. Despite the severe winter weather this week, a vaccination event in St. Louis County will continue as scheduled on Saturday, Feb. 20. The event will take place at the University of Missouri-St. Louis and run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., or until the supply runs out.

To register for this event, visit covidvaccine.mo.gov/events, scroll down to Region C and select the event scheduled for Feb. 20. Once on the website, you will need to prove your eligibility in order to schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine. If you do not have access to the internet or have any questions about registering, please call the Missouri COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411. It is available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Currently, the state is vaccinating Phase 1A, Phase 1B Tier 1 and Phase 1B Tier 2. Phase 1A includes health care workers who work directly with patients and long-term care facility residents and staff. Phase 1B Tier 1 includes public health administrators and staff, law enforcement officers, corrections officers and other essential workers. Phase 1B Tier 2 includes anyone 65 and older and anyone ages 18-64 who are at a higher risk for developing serious illness from the virus. If you are unsure if you are currently eligible, you can visit covidvaccine.mo.gov for more information about the tier system and the available vaccines.

If you are not eligible to receive the vaccine right now, you can register with the St. Louis County Health Department’s COVID-19 website at stlcorona.com to be notified when you do become eligible to receive the life-saving medication. For those that do not have internet access, you can call the county COVID-19 hotline at 314-615-2660, which is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

I understand it may feel like this is a slow process, and at times it has been, but I know the state is working hard to make sure that everyone who is eligible and wants a vaccine will receive one. I have reached out to both DHSS and the governor’s office to inquire about the number of vaccines St. Louis County is receiving. I am concerned the county is not receiving the appropriate number of vaccines needed to accommodate our community. I have not received a response, but I will keep you updated on the vaccine rollout and relay important information about vaccination events as they are scheduled each week.

For more information on Sen. Walton Mosley’s legislative actions, visit her official Senate website at www.senate.mo.gov/Mosley.