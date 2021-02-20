VSP Middlesex/Snowmobile Collision with Injuries
CASE#: 21A300674
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Szarejko
STATION: VSP Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802 229 9191
DATE/TIME: 2/19/2021 @ 1802 hours.
STREET: VAST Trail
TOWN: Waterbury
WEATHER: Dark and snowing
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow Covered
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Michelle K. Yagual
AGE: 24
SEAT BELT? NO
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brooklyn New York.
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Polaris
VEHICLE MODEL: SN
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front end damage.
INJURIES: Chest, Neck, Right Shoulder and Hip.
HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center.
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On February 19, 2021 at approximately 1802 hours, Vermont
State Police along with Stowe Mountain Rescue, responded to a reported
snowmobile collision with injuries on a VAST snowmobile trail in the
Town of Waterbury. The operator was identified as Michelle Yagual.
Investigation revealed that Yagual lost control of her snowmobile and
collided with a tree. Yagual was subsequently transported to the University ofVermont Medical Center to receive treatment for her injuries.
