VSP Middlesex/Snowmobile Collision with Injuries

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A300674

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Szarejko

STATION: VSP Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802 229 9191

DATE/TIME: 2/19/2021 @ 1802 hours.

STREET: VAST Trail

TOWN: Waterbury

WEATHER: Dark and snowing

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow Covered

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Michelle K. Yagual

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT? NO

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brooklyn New York.

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Polaris

VEHICLE MODEL: SN

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front end damage.

INJURIES: Chest, Neck, Right Shoulder and Hip.

HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center.

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On February 19, 2021 at approximately 1802 hours, Vermont

State Police along with Stowe Mountain Rescue, responded to a reported

snowmobile collision with injuries on a VAST snowmobile trail in the

Town of Waterbury. The operator was identified as Michelle Yagual.

Investigation revealed that Yagual lost control of her snowmobile and

collided with a tree. Yagual was subsequently transported to the University of

Vermont Medical Center to receive treatment for her injuries.