Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 342 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,325 in the last 365 days.

VSP Middlesex/Snowmobile Collision with Injuries

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A300674

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Szarejko

STATION: VSP Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802 229 9191

DATE/TIME: 2/19/2021 @ 1802 hours.

STREET: VAST Trail

TOWN: Waterbury

WEATHER: Dark and snowing

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow Covered

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Michelle K. Yagual

AGE:  24  

SEAT BELT? NO

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brooklyn New York.

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Polaris

VEHICLE MODEL: SN

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front end damage.

INJURIES: Chest, Neck, Right Shoulder and Hip.

HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center.

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On February 19, 2021 at approximately 1802 hours, Vermont

State Police along with Stowe Mountain Rescue, responded to a reported

snowmobile collision with injuries on a VAST snowmobile trail in the

Town of Waterbury.  The operator was identified as Michelle Yagual.

Investigation revealed that Yagual lost control of her snowmobile and

collided with a tree.  Yagual was subsequently transported to the University of

Vermont Medical Center to receive treatment for her injuries.  

Trooper Joseph Szarejko (264)

Vermont State Police

Troop "A" Middlesex Barracks

Phone # (802) 229-9191

FAX # (802) 229-2648

 

 

 

You just read:

VSP Middlesex/Snowmobile Collision with Injuries

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.