Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 343 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,326 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks/ DUI-Drugs

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B200552

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Marcinkowski                              

STATION: VSP Royalton                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 02/20/2021 at 12:29 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 5 and Mccabe Street, Hartland

VIOLATION: DUI-Drugs

 

ACCUSED: Juvenile Male                                         

AGE: 17

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/20/2021 at 12:29 AM Vermont State Police dispatch received a report of a vehicle off of the road in the area of Vermont Route 5 and Mccabe Street in Hartland. Subsequent investigation showed the operator to be operating under the influence of intoxicants. The operator was arrested for suspicion of DUI and was transported to the Hartford Police Department for processing. The Operator was released on citation to appear in Windsor County Family Court on April 7th, 2021 at 1:30PM to answer to the charge of DUI-Drugs.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/07/2021 at 1:30PM           

COURT: Windsor County Family Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Royalton Barracks/ DUI-Drugs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.