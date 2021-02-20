Royalton Barracks/ DUI-Drugs

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B200552

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Marcinkowski

STATION: VSP Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 02/20/2021 at 12:29 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 5 and Mccabe Street, Hartland

VIOLATION: DUI-Drugs

ACCUSED: Juvenile Male

AGE: 17

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/20/2021 at 12:29 AM Vermont State Police dispatch received a report of a vehicle off of the road in the area of Vermont Route 5 and Mccabe Street in Hartland. Subsequent investigation showed the operator to be operating under the influence of intoxicants. The operator was arrested for suspicion of DUI and was transported to the Hartford Police Department for processing. The Operator was released on citation to appear in Windsor County Family Court on April 7th, 2021 at 1:30PM to answer to the charge of DUI-Drugs.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/07/2021 at 1:30PM

COURT: Windsor County Family Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.