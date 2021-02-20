Berks County: Upcoming Road

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
County:  Berks Municipality:  Richmond Township Road name:  US 222 /Kutztown Bypass Between:  Schuler Road and Hilltop Road Type of work:  Litter Removal Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction both directions. Start date:  2/22/21 Est completion date:  2/22/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Berks Municipality:  Maidencreek Township Road name:  Spies Church Road Between:  Friedensburg Road and Silver Swallow Road Type of work:  Brush Cutting Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. Start date:  2/23/21 Est completion date:  2/23/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Berks Municipality:  Richmond Township Road name:  US 222 Between:  Schuler Road and Hilltop Road Type of work:  Litter Removal Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction both direction. Start date:  2/25/21 Est completion date:  2/25/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Berks Municipality:  Alsace Township Road name:  Antietam Road Between:  Magnolia Lane and Pricetown Road Type of work:  Brush Cutting Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. Start date:  2/26/21 Est completion date:  2/26/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Berks Municipality:  Pike Township Road name:  Chestnut Street Between:  Oysterdale Road and Old Route 100 Type of work:  Other Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. Start date:  2/22/21 Est completion date:  2/23/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Berks Municipality:  Pike Township Road name:  Baldy Hill Road/Landis Store Road Between:   Hill Church Road and Huffs Church Road Type of work:  Other Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. Start date:  2/24/21 Est completion date:  2/25/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Berks Municipality:  Longswamp Township Road name:  Mountain Road Between:  Seisholtzville Road and Lehigh County Line Type of work:  Other Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. Start date:  2/26/21 Est completion date:  2/26/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Berks Municipality:  City of Reading Road name:  Perkiomen Avenue Between:  Chestnut Street and 23rd Street Type of work:  Crack Sealing Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. Start date:  2/22/21 Est completion date:  2/24/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Berks Municipality:  City of Reading Road name:  Mineral Springs Road Between:  Dengler Street and Walnut Street Type of work:  Crack Sealing Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. Start date:  2/25/21 Est completion date:  2/26/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Berks Municipality:  Bethel Township Road name:  County Line Road Between:  Meckville Road and Mt Zion Road Type of work:  Brush Cutting Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction both directions. Start date:  2/22/21 Est completion date:  2/26/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Berks Municipality:  Richmond Township Road name:  Maidencreek Road Between:  Moselem Springs Road and Pleasant Hill Road Type of work:  Brush Cutting Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. Start date:  2/22/21 Est completion date:  2/26/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update: 

