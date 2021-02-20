Berks County: Upcoming Road

​

County: Berks Municipality: Richmond Township Road name: US 222 /Kutztown Bypass Between: Schuler Road and Hilltop Road Type of work: Litter Removal Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction both directions. Start date: 2/22/21 Est completion date: 2/22/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Berks Municipality: Maidencreek Township Road name: Spies Church Road Between: Friedensburg Road and Silver Swallow Road Type of work: Brush Cutting Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Start date: 2/23/21 Est completion date: 2/23/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Berks Municipality: Richmond Township Road name: US 222 Between: Schuler Road and Hilltop Road Type of work: Litter Removal Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction both direction. Start date: 2/25/21 Est completion date: 2/25/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Berks Municipality: Alsace Township Road name: Antietam Road Between: Magnolia Lane and Pricetown Road Type of work: Brush Cutting Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Start date: 2/26/21 Est completion date: 2/26/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Berks Municipality: Pike Township Road name: Chestnut Street Between: Oysterdale Road and Old Route 100 Type of work: Other Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Start date: 2/22/21 Est completion date: 2/23/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Berks Municipality: Pike Township Road name: Baldy Hill Road/Landis Store Road Between: Hill Church Road and Huffs Church Road Type of work: Other Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Start date: 2/24/21 Est completion date: 2/25/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Berks Municipality: Longswamp Township Road name: Mountain Road Between: Seisholtzville Road and Lehigh County Line Type of work: Other Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Start date: 2/26/21 Est completion date: 2/26/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Berks Municipality: City of Reading Road name: Perkiomen Avenue Between: Chestnut Street and 23rd Street Type of work: Crack Sealing Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Start date: 2/22/21 Est completion date: 2/24/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Berks Municipality: City of Reading Road name: Mineral Springs Road Between: Dengler Street and Walnut Street Type of work: Crack Sealing Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Start date: 2/25/21 Est completion date: 2/26/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Berks Municipality: Bethel Township Road name: County Line Road Between: Meckville Road and Mt Zion Road Type of work: Brush Cutting Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction both directions. Start date: 2/22/21 Est completion date: 2/26/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Berks Municipality: Richmond Township Road name: Maidencreek Road Between: Moselem Springs Road and Pleasant Hill Road Type of work: Brush Cutting Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Start date: 2/22/21 Est completion date: 2/26/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: