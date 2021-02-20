Route 28 Traffic Stoppage Sunday Morning in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a traffic stoppage on Route 28 in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will occur Sunday, February 21 weather permitting.

A traffic stoppage of 15 minutes or less will occur in both directions of Route 28 between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on Sunday between the 31st Street and 40th Street bridges as crews from Duda Cable conduct aerial fiber optic cable crossing work.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Bob Grove at 412-589-6081 .

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412 429-5010

