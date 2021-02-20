U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) Among Several State Highways Restricted Next Week for Tree Trimming Operations in the Philadelphia Region

02/19/2021

King of Prussia, PA – Northbound U.S.1 (Baltimore Pike) is among several state highways that will be restricted next week, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, in Delaware, Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery counties for tree trimming operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule is:

Monday, February 22, through Wednesday, February 24, a lane closure is scheduled on northbound U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) between Scott Road and Cheyney Road in Concord Township, Delaware County;

Monday, February 22, through Wednesday, February 24, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Charlestown Road between Pickering Dam Road and Tree Lane in Charlestown Township, Chester County;

Monday, February 22, through Thursday, February 25, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Morris Road between Lafayette Avenue and Penllyn Bluebell Pike in Whitpain and Whitemarsh townships, Montgomery County;

Wednesday, February 24, and Thursday February 25, an intermittent lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Ferry Road/Point Pleasant Pike between Callowhill Road and the Route 32 Interchange in Plumstead and New Britain townships and Doylestown Borough, Bucks County;

Wednesday, February 24, and Thursday, February 25, an intermittent lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Cold Springs Creamery Road between Route 313 (Swamp Road) and Route 413 (Durham Road) and on Fleecy Dale Road between Route 413 (Durham Road) and River Road in Buckingham and Solebury townships, Bucks County;

Wednesday, February 24, and Thursday, February 25, an intermittent lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Creek Road/Quarry Road between Kellers Church Road and Dark Hollow Road and on Dark Hollow Road between Quarry Road and Route 32 (River Road) in Bedminster and Tinicum townships, Bucks County;

Thursday, February 25, and Friday, February 26, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Route 23 (Valley Forge Road) between Valley Park Road and Eastgate Drive in Schuylkill Township, Chester County; and

Friday, February 26, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Balligomingo Road between Portland Road and the Interstate 476 overpass in West Conshohocken Borough, Montgomery County.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent and subject to change.

Work on these tree trimming operations will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

