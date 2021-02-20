Route 3052 Collier Avenue Restriction Monday in Heidelberg

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing sewer work on Route 3052 (Collier Avenue) in Heidelberg Borough, Allegheny County will occur Monday, February 22 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic controlled by flaggers will occur on Collier Avenue at the intersection with West Railroad Street from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. Crews from State Pipe Services, Inc. will conduct pipe liner installation work.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information please contact Tim Kenney at 724-689-0104 .

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

