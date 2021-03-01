Cheri Spigner’s “Leader and Lover” Podcast Tops Listening Charts for National Women’s Month
The podcast showcases Black women, dispels misconceptions of portrayal in media and society.
There are many examples of Black women who have amazing careers, loving husbands take care of themselves and are living awesome lives. These are the stories that we will highlight on the podcast.””PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cheri Spigner, a dynamic Black executive in the medical device industry, launches a new podcast, “Leader and Lover,” to showcase Black women who have it all, and dispels misconceptions of how they are portrayed in the media. The podcast has already garnered rave reviews and is highly recommended as go-to edutainment for National Women’s Month.
As a change agent, Spigner created “Leader and Lover” to demystify the negative trope that Black women can’t have it all. She draws from her personal experiences as an executive, entrepreneur, graduate student, and single mother to highlight the many facets and balances of leading in the boardroom...and bedroom. Spigner is proud to share that the podcast was also inspired by her engagement to Tracey Syphax, Author of the award winning memoir "From the Block to the Boardroom”, whom she met at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple will wed on May 22, 2021.
Spigner is passionate about empowering Black women, she believes that Black women healing, both mentally and physically, contributes strongly to thriving communities and the country. “Leader and Lover” features interviews with a cross-section of Black women - authors, CFOs, motivational speakers, therapists, sexperts.
“Quite frankly, I am tired of hearing the trope that Black women are bitter, rigid and alone, especially those who are powerful executives. I have heard from many successful women who have amazing careers, loving husbands, supportive sister circles and thriving children. They are active in the community, take great care of themselves and are living awesome lives, plus having hot sex! These are the stories that we will highlight on the podcast.” --Cheri Spigner, “Leader and Lover” podcast host
