Robert Cannon Named Top 10 Entrepreneurs: Yahoo Finance

Robert Cannon

HARRISON, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Cannon is the CEO of Cannon Wealth Solutions . Robert Cannon, AIFA® has more than three decades of experience working with affluent investors, businesses, and hedge funds across the United States. He is the creator of the Maverick Investment System . The system places a key focus on creating lifetime income plans for retirement, and in doing so, Robert guides his clients through a very distinctive wealth management and investment process that is specifically designed for financially successful individuals, couples, and families.

https://finance.yahoo.com/top-10-entrepreneurs-2021-124509020.html

