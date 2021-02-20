For Immediate Release:

February 19, 2021212-417-5801 press@dos.ny.gov Follow us on Twitter @NYSDOS

New York State Cemetery Board to Meet Friday, February 26, 2021 at 3:00 p.m.

Members of the New York State Cemetery Board will meet on February 26, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. via video conference call (Webex).

Tentative agenda items include cemetery applications for funds for repair or removal of monuments that create a dangerous condition requiring Cemetery Board review. Due to the social distancing policy and in compliance with the Governor’s Executive Order 202.1, this meeting will be held via video conference call (Webex). The public is welcome to attend remotely.

WHO: New York State Cemetery Board WHAT: Special Meeting of the Board WHEN: Friday, February 26, 2021 at 3:00 p.m.

To attend by videoconference: ------------------------------------------------------- 1. Go to: https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=mf19eee557db6cdf862541861c37acf00 meeting number (Access Code) 185 459 8305 2. If requested, enter your name and email address. 3. Enter the session password: Cem123 4. Click "Join Now". 5. Follow the instructions that appear on your screen.

To attend from other time zones, please go to https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=md87631a7aa22dc8450edda506924748b

To Join from a video system or application Dial: 1854598305@meetny.webex.com You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

To attend by phone only ------------------------------------------------------- To receive a call back, provide your phone number when you join the meeting, or call the number below and enter the access code.

Local: 1-518-549-0500 Password: 1854598305##

For assistance ------------------------------------------------------- 1. Go to https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/mc 2. On the left navigation bar, click "Support".

Note: For information on logistics, please contact John Fatato at: john.fatato@dos.ny.gov or 1-518-473-3355.

###