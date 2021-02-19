IDNR License, Permit, Campground Reservation, and Registration Systems to be Offline Feb. 23-28

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) today announced that point-of-sale license and permit systems and online license, permit, campground reservation, and registration services will be offline Feb. 23-28 as part of the transition to a new system that begins operation in March.

The shutdown is necessary for data and operating systems to be updated for implementation of new enhanced IDNR online and point-of-sale services to begin March 1.

Outdoor recreation enthusiasts are reminded that the IDNR will begin the sale of 2021 Illinois Hunting, Fishing, and Sportsman Combination licenses on March 1. All 2020 Hunting, Fishing, and Combination licenses are valid through March 31, 2021.

For updated information, check the IDNR website at https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/Pages/default.aspx

2/19/2021