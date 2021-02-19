» News » 2021 » BA Services, Inc. to operate Meramec State Park lo...

BA Services, Inc. to operate Meramec State Park lodging, watercraft rental and retail concessions

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, Feb. 19, 2021 – BA Services, Inc. (BAS), a property management and service company, is now operating and managing the lodging, watercraft rental, grill and retail operations in Meramec State Park for Missouri State Parks. The new partnership was effective Jan. 1, 2021.

When BAS assumes the responsibility to operate and manage a new property, the company focuses the first year on completing a deep clean from the top down, inside and out, for all of the associated properties and maintaining a high level of cleanliness throughout the season. BAS learns the day-to-day operations of the concession, identifying the strengths and weaknesses of the enterprise. This in turn leads to changes that make for efficient and effective interaction with park visitors.

“Missouri State Parks values our great partnerships to provide outstanding service to our visitors,” says Missouri State Parks director Mike Sutherland, “We are excited and look forward to working closely with BA Services to provide the best possible experience for visitors at Meramec State Park.”

Meramec State Park is an incredible location for families to gather and enjoy the recreation opportunities that Missouri has to offer. BAS will use its reservation system to streamline the watercraft rental and hopes to offer more options in the future.

“We think the motel and conference center are underutilized and believe our marketing partner, Townsquare Media, will make connections through their ‘online internet wizardry’ that will increase visibility to those searching the web,” says BAS contract manager Andrew Dalton.

BAS plans to partner with local organizations to rent the conference center as it is a natural for weddings, reunions and other sizable gatherings. BAS has a simple philosophy to operate properties, treating visitors with respect and offering memorable experiences for their recreation dollars.

Founded in 2001 as Bangor Abatement, Inc., a family-owned and -operated lead abatement and construction business, Bangor Abatement performed lead remediation services for state agencies. The company expanded into property management and janitorial services in 2007 when doing business as BAS.

In 2017, it was apparent the lead abatement and construction side of the business and the property management and services needed to be operated separately. In November of 2017, while maintaining the same ownership, BA Services, Inc. was born, becoming a stand-alone entity with Eric and Dallas McCue, managing day-to-day operations to better market and manage properties.

Meramec State Park is located at 115 Meramec Park Drive in Sullivan. For more information about the park, call 573-468-6072.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

