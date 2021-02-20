Senate Committee Schedule: Monday, February 22, 2021

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021 SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS Monday, February 22, 2021

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chairman Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Friday, February 19, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. or 1/2 hour after floor session or

Call of the Chair – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 29 COST OF PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEMS (SOULES)

SB 43 FUNDING OF DEMOLITION OF ABANDONED SCHOOLS (SOULES)

SB 40 K-5 PLUS & EXTENDED LEARNING AT ALL SCHOOLS (STEWART)

For public participation email SFC@nmlegis.gov . There will be a limit of 10 speakers; 5 in favor and 5 opposed (first come, first served). All submissions should include the Bill Number, representing For or Against. The deadline is 12 hours prior to meeting time. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions. Send written comments to Sen.Fin.Comm@nmlegis.gov . All Committee Members have access to your written comments.

(420) Regulation and Licensing Department (Nichols/Rivera)

Linda Trujillo, Superintendent

(670) Veterans’ Services Department (Klundt/Regensberg)

Sonya L. Smith, Secretary

(624) Aging and Long Term Services Department (Klundt/Densmore)

Katrina Hotrum-Lopez, Secretary

(495) Spaceport Authority (Martinez/Perea)

Scott McLaughlin, Interim Executive Director

(805) Department of Transportation (Jorgenson/Jimenez)

Michael Sandoval, Secretary

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth Stefanics, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Tuesday, February 23, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 297 STATE AGENCY RENEWABLE ENERGY PURCHASES (HICKEY)

SB 312 GAME & FISH & WILDLIFE CHANGES (STEINBORN/SMALL)

SB 347 CONFINEMENT OF EGG-LAYING HENS ACT (CAMPOS)

HB 57 PRESCRIBED BURNING ACT (McQUEEN)

All agenda items not heard will be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily in the order listed above. For spoken public comment register at https://forms.gle/5pgx2bgxGyHEDeCS8 by Monday, February 22 at 5:00 p.m. Submit written comment any time by emailing SCONC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William Soules, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Monday, February 22, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 135 OPPORTUNITY SCHOLARSHIP ACT (O’NEILL/GARRATT)

SB 330 DROPOUT PREVENTION PROGRAM (PADILLA)

SB 289 SPECIAL ED DIVISION OF ED DEPT. (LOPEZ)

SB 302 EDUCATIONAL EMPLOYEE PTSD (SEDILLO LOPEZ)

SB 318 CHARTER SCHOOL CHANGES (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 348 EMPLOYMENT BOOT CAMP TRAINING (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 337 WORKPLACE PREPARATION SCHOOL PROGRAMS (GONZALES)

SB 341 LEG. APPROP FOR COMM SCHOOLS FUND (NEVILLE)

SB 353 EYE TESTS FOR SCHOOL KIDS (SANCHEZ)

For public participation send an email to SEC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. Deadline to respond is Sunday, February 21 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Monday, February 22, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 242 CITIZEN SUBSTITUTE CARE REVIEW (KERNAN/MATTHEWS)

SB 245 GOV’S LEADERSHIP DIVERSITY NETWORK (PINTO)

SB 246 “IN GOD WE TRUST” ON PUBLIC BUILDINGS (GALLEGOS)

SB 247 JUVENILE LIFE SENTENCES W/OUT PAROLE (SEDILLO LOPEZ/HOCHMAN-VIGIL)

SB 251 ANATOMICAL GIFT OPTION ON LICENSE (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 255 HARM REDUCTION ACT (O’NEILL)

For spoken public comment register at https://ggle.io/3pe5. If there is a high volume of requests for public comment, not everyone may be able to speak. For written comment send an email to SPAC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, and For or Against. Written comments are limited to 300 words or less. The deadline to respond is Sunday, February 21 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions. If you do not receive a response, check your junk email.

INDIAN, RURAL & CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Tuesday, February 23, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

*SB 399 TOHATCHI PUBLIC SAFETY COMPLEX (PINTO)

SB 398 RURAL SUBSTANCE USE RECOVERY SERVICES (GONZALES)

SB 400 TAOS PUEBLO GAME FENCING (GONZALES)

SB 385 WILD HORSE MANAGEMENT (WOODS)

For public participation send an email for the above agenda items only to SIAC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Monday, February 22 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

Thursday, February 25, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 397 TRIBAL LAND GROSS RECEIPTS (McKENNA)

SB 407 HORSE SHELTER RESCUE FUND (McKENNA)

SB 415 CONSERVANCY DIST. CHARGE & ASSESSMENT LIMITS (SANCHEZ)

For public participation send an email for the above agenda items only to SIAC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Wednesday, February 24 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE – Senator Joseph Cervantes, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Monday, February 22, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 66 PERMITTED PERCENTAGE RATES FOR LOANS (SOULES)

SB 38 CLARIFY DEFINITION OF PHONE CRAMMING (TALLMAN)

*SB 60 PHYSICAL THERAPY LICENSURE COMPACT (HEMPHILL)

SB 75 STATE AGENCY DISCLOSURE OF SENSITIVE INFO (SEDILLO LOPEZ)

SB 146 STATE DEFENSE FORCE (BURT)

SB 183 UNIFORM COLLATERAL CONSEQUENCES OF CONVICTION (CERVANTES)

For public participation send an email to SJC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. For written comments, limit them to 300 words or less. The deadline to respond is Sunday, February 21 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Daniel A. Ivey-Soto, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Monday, February 22, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

ORTIZ WERTHEIM, BIANCA APPOINTMENT Secretary, Homeland Security and (LOPEZ)

Emergency Management Department

*SB 367 CONSTITUTIONAL REVISION COMMISSION (CERVANTES)

SB 387 SEGREGATED BANK ACCOUNT (WIRTH)

SB 48 ELECTION CHANGES (WOODS)

For public participation send an email to SRC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Sunday, February 21 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE – Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Tuesday, February 23, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 11 CLEAN FUEL STANDARD ACT (STEWART/SMALL)

SB 84 COMMUNITY SOLAR ACT (STEFANICS)

*SB 118 FOOD ACCESSIBILITY ACT (PIRTLE)

SB 124 PHARMACY CLAIM INSURANCE PAYMENT & PROCESS (TALLMAN)

SB 252 SPACE FLIGHT INFORMED CONSENT (DIAMOND)

SB 269 SMALL LOAN ACT EXEMPTIONS & LICENSEES (IVEY-SOTO)

SB 299 MOBILITY LIMITATION LICENSE PLATE (MOORES)

For public participation send an email to SCORC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Tuesday, February 23 at 10:00 a.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

###