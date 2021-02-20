Riverton Main Street concrete repair public meeting is Feb. 23

Citizens and business owners are invited to a Tuesday, Feb. 23, public meeting regarding this spring's $1.443 million concrete rehabilitation project in downtown Riverton.

The 6 p.m. Feb. 23 public meeting will be held at Riverton City Hall. Attendees will be socially distanced, and masks are required.

The Feb. 23 public meeting may be viewed by searching for the "City of Riverton Wyoming Official YouTube Channel" on the Internet at YouTube.com. Written public comments are due by Tuesday, March 9, 2021, and may be mailed to WYDOT, PO Box 1784, Riverton, WY 82501.

The concrete rehabilitation project on Riverton's Main Street is 0.50 miles in length between North Federal Boulevard and North 1st Street. The project includes concrete milling, asphalt paving, and curb, gutter and Americans with Disabilities Act ramp repairs.

Prime contractor on the project is 71 Construction of Riverton. By contract, all curb, gutter and ADA improvements must be completed by the contractor prior to street milling and paving operations.

The project is scheduled to begin in early April.

By contract, project work is required to be phased so that two-way traffic is maintained on half of the roadway at all times. Intersection closures are planned on half of Main Street during this quick moving project.

Project completion date is Oct. 31, 2021.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Robert Scheidemantel, P.E., at (307) 856-1341. For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.