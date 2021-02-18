Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gazprom Neft and Russian Railways to develop new digital solutions for freight transportation

Alexander Dyukov, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board, Gazprom Neft, and Oleg Belozyorov, General Director, Russian Railways, have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation on developing innovative digital technologies. The agreement, which remains in force until 2024, is directed a improving the efficiency of business processes in petroleum-products logistics, through both partners developing digital solutions, technologies and services.

Gazprom Neft and Russian Railways are committed to making the transition to predominantly digital collaboration in shared technological processes. Plans here include deploying smart-contract algorithms in electronic document management, and establishing an electronic data interchange (EDI) system for rail-car operations, covering the entire transportation cycle, from despatching station to destination — something that will allow more accurate delivery-date forecasting, as well as better shipment planning.

“More than 20 million tonnes of Gazprom Neft cargo are transported on the country’s railways, every year. And we — together with Russian Railways — see considerable potential in deploying innovative digital technologies — including machine-learning technologies — in forecasting and managing these cargo flows. Another area for improving efficiency in collaborating with Russian Railways is smart-contracts — which will make our document management more efficient, on the one hand, while also making it more reliable and secure, on the other. We are proactively working towards deploying digital solutions throughout the entire value chain, and are delighted to see an identical approach from Russian Railways.”

“Signing this Memorandum marks a further step forward in implementing Russian Railways’ digital transformation strategy: one of the key principles of which involves putting in place digital platforms — technological solutions for collaborating with transport-market participants. Together with our partners we are putting in place the sort of secure and trusted environment that will improve quality in EDI, as well as improving the efficiency of key business processes.”

