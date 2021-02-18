Pelosi Statement on Introduction of U.S. Citizenship Act

Contact: Speaker’s Press Office,

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Pelosi issued this statement on the introduction of President Biden’s U.S. Citizenship Act, broad immigration reform legislation sponsored by Congresswoman Linda Sánchez, Chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Immigration Task Force:

“Today is a hopeful and historic day, as Congressional Democrats unveil President Biden’s U.S. Citizenship Act: transformative legislation to modernize and make our immigration system more fair, orderly and humane and our nation safer, stronger and more prosperous.

“Democrats are making good on President Biden’s Day One promise with landmark legislation that honors our values, protects families and strengthens our country. The U.S. Citizenship Act provides an earned path to citizenship for our nation’s undocumented community, with qualifying Dreamers, TPS holders and essential farmworkers that feed America eligible for green cards immediately. The legislation also addresses the root causes of migration, reduces immigration court backlogs, reforms our asylum system, cracks down on smuggling and human trafficking criminal organizations and restores common sense to managing our borders with smart, sensible technology and infrastructure investments.

“We must honor this truth: that immigrants are the constant reinvigoration of America, making America more American as they bring their hopes, courage and determination to succeed to our shores.”

