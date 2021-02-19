Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Newsom Statement on Death of Fresno Police Sergeant 2.18.21

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the COVID-19-related death of Sergeant Richard “Paul” Brown II of the Fresno Police Department:

“Jennifer and I extend our sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Sergeant Brown. The death of this devoted law enforcement hero underscores the risks these women and men face every single day protecting communities throughout California.”

Sergeant Brown, 55, passed away on February 17, 2021 due to complications related to COVID-19.

He was a 28-year veteran of the Fresno Police Department and held the rank of sergeant for 19 years. He is survived by his wife, Lori, and three adult children.

Flags at the State Capitol will be flown at half-staff in honor of Sergeant Brown.

 

