2021-02-18 13:40:56.883 $2 Million Scratchers Prize Won By Bourbon Resident

2021-02-18 13:40:56.883

Linda Thompson of Bourbon recently decided to try her luck on the Missouri Lottery’s “100X The Cash” Scratchers game, which she purchased at Zingers Mart, 1502 Jeffco Blvd., in Arnold.

Thompson later scratched the ticket at home, uncovering the surprise of a lifetime.

“I didn’t believe what I was seeing,” she said of the moment.

What she saw was one of the game’s $2 million top prize-winning tickets.

Thompson went on to share that it wasn’t until she had scanned the ticket both on the Missouri Lottery mobile app and at a Check-A-Ticket machine at retail that it began to seem real.

In the last fiscal year, Missouri Lottery players in Jefferson County, where Thompson’s ticket was purchased, won more than $34.5 million in prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $3.2 million in commissions and bonuses, and educational programs in the county received more than $10.3 million. For a detailed list of programs that benefited, visit MOLottery.com.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of $600 or more, by appointment only. Offices are located in Jefferson City, Kansas City, Springfield and St. Louis.