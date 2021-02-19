Representative González Files Bill to Guide Action on Public School Assessment and Accountability

by: Rep. González, Mary

02/11/2021

AUSTIN, TX— Today, State Representative Mary E. González filed House Bill 1867, creating the Texas Commission on Assessment and Accountability.

Rep. González said, “My colleagues and I here at the Capitol get calls from hundreds of our constituents each year voicing concerns about state-mandated, standardized tests and the accountability system in which those tests play a central role. As legislators, we have a responsibility to respond and to lead the way toward improvement. In 2018, the Texas School Finance Commission demonstrated a robust process bringing about meaningfully positive outcomes for our public schools.

“I filed House Bill 1867 today to provide policymakers and the public an opportunity to examine, revise, and, direct action on our current system of testing and accountability. In drafting this bill, I kept in mind the significant work of the School Finance Commission that led to widely-supported major improvements in funding for our schools. I hope HB 1867 will enable us to take similarly large steps to refine and enhance assessment and accountability.”

