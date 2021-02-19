Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Representative González Receives Committee Assignments for the 87th Legislative Session

Representative González Receives Committee Assignments for the 87th Legislative Session

by: Rep. González, Mary
02/04/2021

AUSTIN, TX— Today, State Representative Mary E. González was appointed as Vice Chair of the House Appropriations Committee, and re appointed as a member of the House Public Education Committee by Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan (Beaumont).

“There are serious economic and educational challenges that we are facing due to the pandemic and I look forward to working with my colleagues on the House Appropriations Committee and Public Education Committee on crafting the budget and passing legislation that prioritizes working families, our seniors, and our children's future.

"Both positions are extremely important in this moment and I am grateful to Speaker Phelan for these opportunities to serve El Paso County, and the State of Texas.”

Contact: Greer Gregory

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E1.504

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0613

(512) 463-1237 Fax

Mailing address:

P.O. Box 1343

San Elizario, TX 79849

District office location:

1498 Main St.

San Elizario, TX 79849

(915) 851-6632

