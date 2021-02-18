2/18/2021

**VIDEO RELEASE B-ROLL** CFO & State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis Delivers BBQ to Tallahassee Fire Station Following Buccaneers Super Bowl Win

To view and download video from the event, click here.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis delivered Kansas City’s famous Jack Stack Barbeque to Fire Station 1 in Tallahassee. This BBQ delivery comes after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55. Ahead of Super Bowl LV, CFO Patronis and Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick made a friendly wager. CFO and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis said, “It was an honor to join local firefighters this afternoon in Tallahassee to share some delicious BBQ that Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick sent to Florida. Since the pandemic began nearly a year ago, our first responders have been on the frontlines fighting for Floridians and I wanted to take this opportunity to reward their heroic efforts and provide them with a delicious BBQ lunch from Kansas City. A huge congratulations and thank you to Tom Brady, Gronk and the entire Buccaneers team for winning Super Bowl LV. This is just another reason that Florida is for winners!” ###

