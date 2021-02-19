IDEA Lab Kids Texas Locations Open Their Doors for Families to Have a Warm and Safe Place to Go, Amid Winter Storms.

We know our community is struggling and we want to help! The Texas locations will open to allow families to recover from the storm's impact and alleviate parents' stress while power is still being restored throughout Texas. The children will enjoy free STEAM hands-on activities.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We know our community is struggling and we want to help. At IDEA Lab Kids, a Houston-founded company, our heart goes out to all of those affected by the recent winter storms the state of Texas has faced. We know many families are struggling right now, IDEA Lab Kids is right beside them.

Now is the time to stick together. We are in the children’s education business for a reason, we genuinely care about children’s well-being and development.

Starting today, February 19th, through Sunday, February 21st, we will open our doors up, FREE, for parents to drop their children off at our Texas area locations. Parents are welcome to join their children if they need a warm place to relax and charge their phones. The children will be well taken care of, on a warm dry campus, while enjoying free STEAM hands-on activities.

As adults, you have plenty to worry about with no electricity, busted water pipes, no water, etc. Let us help relieve some stress by providing some normalcy and fun for the children, while parents take care of some of these other issues.

We care about our community and want to make a difference in as many children’s lives as we can. Following COVID-19 safety procedures and protocols, temperatures will be checked at the door, masks need to be worn at all times, and hands will be washed upon arrival. While this event is free, you will need to sign up in advance. Please call your local area Idea Lab Kids’ location for availability, specific times, and registration details.

IDEA Lab Kids is a true innovator in the S.T.E.A.M – Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics – space. The franchise company focuses on providing a cutting-edge, engaging curriculum to boost creativity and build critical-thinking skills, in the form of unique camps, classes, workshops, and birthday experiences to children ages 4-14. IDEA Lab Kids got its start in Houston, TX, and has grown globally at a phenomenal rate since beginning franchising in 2017.

