Mercury from Rizing Now Available on SAP Store
By integrating SAP® solutions with geospatial environments, Rizing’s solution delivers a shared data foundation to customers
Rizing is committed to helping business leaders understand and manage the interconnectivity of business and technical needs. Mercury leverages geospatial information in asset management workflows.”MACUNGIE, PA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rizing today announced that its Mercury solution is now available on SAP Store, which recently merged with SAP App Center as the single digital marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. The solution synchronizes asset and maintenance data between Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and SAP Enterprise Asset Management within SAP S/4HANA® or SAP ERP to deliver a shared data foundation. At the SAP Co-Innovation Lab (COIL), the Mercury solution is integrated with an end-to-end Environmental and Emergency Asset IQ solution available for customers in Utility and many other industries.
— Noel Fagan, CEO, EAM, Rizing
"Rizing is committed to helping business leaders understand and manage the interconnectivity of business and technical needs," said Noel Fagan, Chief Executive Officer for the Enterprise Asset Management business at Rizing. “In our multi-year transformation plan to become a services and software brand, Mercury adds to our growing list of software products that fill specific niche business needs. We are proud of our EAM and GIS experts who developed the solution to leverage geospatial information in the asset management workflows used by our diverse client base. Throughout 2021, Rizing will announce additional world-class solutions for SAP technologies and Esri geospatial ecosystems.”
Mercury will benefit mid- and large-sized enterprises in the utilities, transportation, oil and gas, and government industries by eliminating dual asset data input and editing across multiple systems. It also provides asset management and GIS professionals with the critical cross-platform information needed to make decisions that were not possible with disparate, disconnected environments. Rizing is now offering a 30-day, low-cost trial. For more information, visit SAP Store.
SAP recently brought together SAP Store and SAP App Center into one single marketplace at store.sap.com. It delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying, and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated partner apps they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made via SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.
Rizing is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications on top of market-leading technology platforms from SAP. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.
About Rizing
It's the experience that matters. Rizing professionals help your business succeed at any point in your SAP journey. Rizing's objective is to empower your business to unlock the intelligent enterprise with SAP cloud technologies, our geospatial solutions, and our proprietary, cutting-edge products such as Blueline, Lyra, Carbon, Mercury, and Hydrogen to optimize and extend SAP technologies. With real-life experience in business areas like enterprise asset management, human capital management, and consumer industries, we know how to simplify your digital transformation so that your business can be everything you want it to be. From targeted small business needs to full-scale large enterprise resource planning solutions, our SAP-certified consultants are focused on your growth. For more information, please visit www.rizing.com or contact: Rizing, LLC at +1 (203) 517-0400, info@rizing.com.
