Top Managed Services Provider Recognition Goes to ITsavvy

ITsavvy just announced that they were named to CRN’s MSP 500 list of the top managed services providers in North America for the seventh year since 2014.

Because we are widely known for outstanding client service, the fact that client guidance was a selection criterion was important to us.” — ITsavvy President and COO Munu Gandhi

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., February 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy just announced that they were named to CRN’s MSP 500 list of the top managed services providers in North America. This is the seventh year since 2014 that ITsavvy has been included on the list. ITsavvy is in the MSP Elite 150 category, which recognizes large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premises and off-premises services.

This iconic list identifies solution providers that deliver operational efficiencies, IT system improvements and an exceptionally high rate of return on investment for their clients. Other factors included in the selection process were high quality client guidance and the development of leading-edge solutions for today’s complex IT issues.

ITsavvy President and COO Munu Gandhi said, “For seven years now, CRN has officially recognized the outstanding managed services and exceptional value we provide to our clients across the U.S. and beyond. Because we are widely known for outstanding client service, the fact that client guidance was a selection criterion was important to us.”

CRN is a brand of The Channel Company. “Effective MSPs enable companies to focus on their core objectives while improving the quality and reliability of their cloud computing capabilities,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The solution providers on CRN’s 2021 MSP 500 list deserve recognition for their innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services, and the ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems to maximize return on investments.”

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company’s user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an

e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago’s Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Warren, N.J.; Hayward, Calif.; Beavercreek, Ohio and Raleigh, N.C. Call 855.ITsavvy (855.487.2889), email info@ITsavvy.com, visit www.ITsavvy.com. Visit ITsavvy’s Media Center at www.ITsavvy.com/about/media-center. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; 630-363-8081. Full release at: https://www.itsavvy.com/top-managed-services-provider-recognition-goes-to-itsavvy/

