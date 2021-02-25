JD Technologies, LLC Selected by Metal Finishing Technologies to Represent Their Metal Plating / Finishing Services
JD Technologies, LLC will use its extensive field sales expertise to pursue new applications for Metal Finishing Technologies’ plating and finishing services.YORK, MAINE, USA, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JD Technologies, LLC, an effective field sales company and Metal Finishing Technologies, LLC (“MFT”), an environmentally focused, ISO/AS and NADCAP certified, FAA Part 145 Repair Station specializing in coating removal, finishing and electroplating have formed a strategic partnership to grow MFT’s business in New England, Texas and Oklahoma.
“We are very pleased that Metal Finishing Technologies has selected JD Technologies as its strategic partner. MFT has been extremely successful for a long time, and we will build on this success by using our established relationships and proven consultative selling approach. The integrated product teams and design groups that we work with today in numerous industries are very sophisticated. They are always looking for better solutions, while minimizing cost. Our virtual lunch and learn educational seminars help us ‘get the word out’ by educating the engineers working on new products or improving existing products,” said John Knott, President of JD Technologies.
“We are delighted to be teamed with JD Technologies,” said Skip Griffin, MFT VP of Operations. “This partnership allows us to bring our world class services to a broader market. Moreover, MFT’s investment partnership with Battle Investment Group in 2020 has provided access to leading Industry 4.0 tools and we feel John and his team are ideally suited to help us bring these innovative solutions to the market as well. Peter Mirabello CEO at MFT added, “Once we met JD Technologies, and discussed our business philosophies and goals of growing and supporting a world class book of business, it was obvious we shared the same vision for growth – underlined by high integrity, and a mutual respect in and out of the building – so we knew it was a good fit. We are excited to get going.”
About Metal Finishing Technologies
Metal Finishing Technologies, LLC, a Battle Investment Group portfolio company, has been delivering world class coating removal and finishing solutions for over 70 years. The Company holds numerous quality and customer certifications, including ISO 9001, AS9100-D, FAA and EASA registered Part 145 repair station, and NADCAP for chemical processing. MFT operates out of an environmentally compliant and state-of-the-art 72,000 square foot facility with robust quality control processes and systems across all its various service offerings. MFT is based in Bristol, CT. For more information: www.mftech.com
About JD Technologies, LLC
JD Technologies LLC provides premium sales and marketing services to a group of high quality, complementary manufacturers of engineered services and products who serve the industrial, aerospace, military & defense, and medical industries. They develop long term relationships with key customers who value the consultative style of selling and who wish to interface with sales professionals of high integrity. Their approach is to use proven consultative selling techniques. Consultative selling is a collaborative process that leads customers/prospects through an analysis of their current situation to a resulting improvement. For more information on JD Technologies, LLC, their products, services and their consultative selling methodology, visit www.JDTechSales.com
