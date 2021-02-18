Lauren Loebsack, WSDOT communications, 509-860-0000

Learn more about US 2 Wenatchee area paving project in upcoming virtual public events

WENATCHEE – The public will have two opportunities to learn more about the upcoming US 2 Wenatchee area paving project this spring. The Tuesday, March 2, events include information on the project benefits, the construction schedule, and the types of closures necessary to complete the work.

The Washington State Department of Transportation will host the two virtual public events to allow more opportunities for the public to participate as their schedules best allow. Each event will cover the same material.

This project will rehabilitate the pavement and bridge decks on US 2 between milepost 119.16, just east of the US 2/East Street intersection, and milepost 120.57, near the intersection of US 2/Cascade Avenue. The rehabilitation will extend the life cycle of the pavement and bridges on the highway north of Wenatchee. Work is scheduled to begin on April 12, with partial lane closures and night work beginning in May. The project is expected to be completed in July.

During the project, there will be multi-week closures of access ramps, lane shifts and night work to complete the project in a safe and timely manner. The online events will focus on the timeline of these closures and provide an opportunity for the public to ask questions.

US 2 Wenatchee area paving project virtual public events information

When 2 to 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 2 6 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 2

Where 2 to 3 p.m: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/387475421 6 to 7 p.m: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/750717589

Details Information on the project and the traffic control schedule will be shared at the beginning of each event and is expected to run about 45 minutes. Questions from the public will be answered following the presentation.

Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout the state. Local sites include:

Wenatchee Public Library located at 30 S. Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee

​East Wenatchee Community Library located at 271 9th Street NE, East Wenatchee

In December, Central Washington Asphalt, Inc. of Moses Lake was awarded the contract with a low bid of $3 million.

Updates for the project will be shared on the project webpage, WSDOT’s travel alerts page, and on Twitter at @WSDOT_East.