Brigadier Gold Ltd. (Stock Symbol: BGDAF) Reported Robust Mineralization Reported in Latest Sampling Results in Mexico
We continue to make excellent progress at Picachos. The additional rig will help considerably in accelerating the many high priority existing and newly identified targets on the Property”GARIBALDI HIGHLANDS, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brigadier Gold Limited (Stock Symbol: BGDAF) is a Fast Moving Precious Metals Explorer Focused on Gold-Silver Rich Mexico with $4.2 Million in Funding Raised for Drilling Operations; Robust Mineralization Reported in Latest Sampling Results
— CEO Ranjeet Sundher
BGADF is Adding Second Drill Rig for Commencement of Phase Two Diamond Drilling at Picachos High Grade Gold-Silver Property
Well Positioned Precious Metals Explorer with Very Experienced Management.
Promising Properties Under Development in Canada and Mexico.
Drill Program is Fully Funded with $4.2 Million Raised Since June, 2020.
Recent Settlement Resulting in $100K of Indebtedness Retirement.
Latest Drilling and Surface Sampling Results Indicate Primary Vein System Contains Over 7 Kilometres of Robust Mineralization in Gold & Silver.
Brigadier Gold Limited (OTC: BGDAF) (TSXV: BRG) (FSE: B7LM), based in Vancouver, BC, was formed to leverage the next major bull market in the natural resource sector, particularly precious metals. The BGADF company mandate is to acquire undervalued and overlooked mining projects with demonstrable potential for advancement. Led by a management team with over 100 years of collective experience in mineral exploration and capital markets development, BGADF is focused on advanced exploration opportunities in politically stable jurisdictions with current operations in Mexico and Canada.
BGADF is currently focused on a first-ever diamond drill program on its 100% controlled Picachos project in mineral rich Mexico, targeting mineralized veins underneath and surrounding the historical high grade San Agustin gold mine located on the property. The BGDAF diamond drill program, led by veteran geologist Michelle Robinson, is fully funded with $4.2 million raised since June of 2020.
The BGADF Picachos land package was methodically assembled by Michelle Robinson (MASc, PEng, geologist, 43-101 QP) over 10 years ago. Ms. Robinson has worked in Mexico for over 20 years with a number of major mining companies. She has authored over 20 technical reports and published several papers for the Society of Economic Geologists. Ms. Robinson and her team are executing on the company’s 5,000-metre diamond drill program -- the first ever on this project.
BGADF Intercepts 12.62 g/t Gold and 78 g/t Silver with 4.5% Copper Across 0.8 Metres at Picachos
On February 17th BGADF provided its latest diamond drill and underground sampling results from ongoing phase one exploration at its Picachos gold-silver project, Sinaloa Mexico. BGADF has completed and received assay results for 3085 metres of diamond drilling in 28 holes on the Picachos Project.
Phase-one exploration highlights to date:
• Confirmed seven-kilometre-long vein system of precious metals mineralization.
• Widely spaced holes show vein continuity on strike and at depth with robust width.
• High grade nature of precious metals mineralization consistently observed in assays.
• Confirmed meaningful gold/silver mineralization in hanging wall and footwall of vein systems.
• Discovered previously unexplored high-grade gold and silver historic workings.
• Multiple new surface and subsurface targets discovered during reconnaissance and mapping.
• Copper porphyry target sampling suggests high priority follow-up exploration.
Of the 28 holes drilled to date, fourteen (1704 metres) were drilled to test the San Agustín Vein, 10 holes (1029 metres) tested surface exploration targets defined by trenching, 2 holes (168 metres) tested under the historic San Antoñio Mine and one hole tested under the historic La Gloria Mine. San Agustín and San Antoñio represent two gold-rich, polymetallic mineral chutes about 2.5 kilometres apart on the BGADF regional-scale Cocolmeca Vein System (CVS), and La Gloria historically produced gold from a northwesterly trending vein roughly orthogonal to the CVS. The CVS has been defined at varying levels of certainty along the east-northeasterly trending diagonal of the Property for more than seven kilometres.
BGADF Completes Debt Settlement
On February 11th BGADF it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to complete the debt settlement with one arm's length creditor. The Debt Settlement resulted in an aggregate of $100,000.00 of indebtedness being retired in consideration for the issuance of 454,545 common shares at a price of $0.22 per share. The Debt Settlement did not result in the creation of a new insider or control person. The common shares issued under the Debt Settlement are subject to a four-month resale restriction expiring June 12, 2021.
Drone Magnetic Survey on Killala Lake Diamond Property
On January 27th BGADF announced the completion of a drone magnetic survey on its Killala Lake Diamond Property. Previous work by the Wahl Group (Rudolf Wahl and Mike Dorval) led to the discovery of the Madonna Diamondiferous dike. Diamonds were first located on the Property in 2006 when Dianor Resources Inc. had Kennecott Canada Exploration Inc.'s Minerals Processing Laboratory complete dense media separation of a 1205.8 kilogram sample of the dike. The sample produced 66 micro diamonds. Subsequent to the recovery of the diamonds the claimholder completed a diamond drill program that intersected the Madonna dike and another dike thought to be genetically related.
BGADF as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the property, which consists of forty-six (46) cell claims units located in Killala Lake, Foxtrap Lake Area Townships, Thunder Bay Mining District, Ontario, subject to reservation of royalties in favor of the Wahl Group.
The results of the drone survey have produced interesting magnetic features that will be assessed in the spring by prospecting, sampling, and possible stripping. The property has the potential to host additional diamond bearing dikes. The continued exploration of the Madonna dike and other dikes will provide insight on the diamond content, petrography, and minerology occurrences.
BGADF Intercepts 9.49 g/t Gold and 24 g/t Ag across 3 Metres at Picachos
On January 19th BGADF provided diamond drill and surface sampling results from ongoing phase one exploration at its Picachos gold-silver project, Sinaloa Mexico. At this time BGADF had completed 3085 metres of diamond drilling in 28 holes on the Picachos Project. Assays are now available for 20 holes (Table 1), and samples from the remaining holes are in-progress at SGS Laboratory in Durango.
Drilling highlights include:
9.49 g/t Au and 24 g/t Ag across 3 m (88 to 91 m) in DH-BRG-008
6.24 g/t Au and 79 g/t Ag across 3 m (122.5 to 125.5 m) in DH-BRG-009
7.03 g/t Au and 110 g/t Ag across 3.5 m (137.5 to 141 m) in DH-BRG-012
6.75 g/t Au and 44 g/t Ag across 2.5 m (108.5 to 111 m) in DH-BRG-014
The structure is persistent and strongly mineralized. Although BGADF sampling with a diamond drill is not perfect due to the challenging sub-surface conditions, it definitely indicates a robust gold-bearing vein of substantial width and strikes length of over seven kilometers.
The project's location, situated 25 kilometres equidistant from two recent bonanza grade discoveries of Vizsla Resources and GR Silver and along the same mineralized trend, positions Picachos as a truly exciting opportunity for BGADF and its shareholders.
For more information on Brigadier Gold Limited (BGDAF) visit: https://www.brigadiergold.ca
