MDC offers free guided birding hike Feb. 24 near Laclede

Chillicothe, Mo. – Winter is a good time for birding because foliage doesn’t hamper the viewing. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free guided birding hike from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at Pershing State Park west of Laclede in Linn County.

Hikers will explore the boardwalk near Locust Creek and the trail that passes through a wet prairie and bottomland forest. They will also look for birds along the park’s forested Oak Ridge Trail. This program is for participants age 12 and older. Registration is required.

“We can hope to see quite a few birds,” said Adam Brandsgaard, MDC conservation educator. “Some certainties are different varieties of woodpeckers, black-capped chickadees, tufted titmice, dark-eyed juncos, blue jays, cardinals, and possibly some habitat specific species as well.”

This program will be entirely outside. Participants will be expected to follow the COVID-19 precaution of social distancing on the trail. Face masks will be optional. Birders should dress for the weather and bring their own snacks, drinks, and binoculars. Participants will to visit both hiking areas or leave at any time.

The event has 20 positions available. Individuals, families, and youth groups such as Scouts or 4-H groups are all welcome to attend. If positions fill quickly and there is enough interest, other time slots may be scheduled.

To register for this birding hike, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zav. For more information, call Brandsgaard at 660-646-6122, ext. 1369.