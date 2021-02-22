Brookgreen Gardens to Unveil New Indoor Exhibition Space
Brookgreen Gardens is a top attraction along South Carolina's Hammock Coast and a National Historic LandmarkPAWLEYS ISLAND, SC, US, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of its 90th anniversary, Brookgreen Gardens will unveil a new indoor art exhibition space, The Brenda and Dick Rosen Galleries.
The new gallery spaces, located in the former Brookgreen Welcome Center, will be home to permanent exhibits, as well as traveling exhibitions, allowing visitors even more opportunities to view influential works by internationally renowned artists. Brookgreen will unveil the galleries along with its inaugural exhibition, Wild World: 200 Years of Nature in Art on Feb. 27.
“We are thrilled to present this new space that will allow us to exhibit even more significant collections of sculpture and other art mediums,”says Page Kiniry, president and CEO of Brookgreen Gardens. “As a nonprofit, we rely on the support of patrons like our Board Chair and lifetime member, Dick Rosen, who graciously donated to help build this new space. We hope to continue expanding and offering new experiences for our visitors – for today and the future.”
Brookgreen Gardens is a top attraction along South Carolina's Hammock Coast and a National Historic Landmark. Located on U.S. 17 – also known as Ocean Highway – between Murrells Inlet and Pawleys Island, South Carolina, Brookgreen is open to the public daily. Founded in 1931 by Anna Hyatt Huntington and Archer Huntington, Brookgreen is home to the largest and most significant collection of American Figurative Sculpture in the country and continues as a leader in sculpture conservation, environmental conservation, and protection of the plants, animals and history of the South Carolina Lowcountry. It is also home to the Lowcountry Zoo. Just across Ocean Highway from Brookgreen, visitors will find award-winning Huntington Beach State Park, which also owes its establishment to the Huntingtons and where their home, Atalaya Castle, can be toured.
The construction of the new galleries was generously supported by Brenda and Dick Rosen. The establishment of these galleries contributes to Brookgreen’s mission to provide additional artists and cultural opportunities for members, guests, and the community. They will also help to increase awareness of Brookgreen as a world-class national site offering innovative multi generational experiences. The Rosen Galleries will include four vast exhibition spaces totaling over 5,800 square feet with a capacity of 600 and will display rotating and permanent exhibitions of contemporary and historic artworks that underpin Brookgreen’s national recognition as a renowned museum.
“I’ve been visiting Brookgreen for most of my life,” says Dick Rosen, chair of Brookgreen Gardens’ Board of Trustees. “I want to ensure Brookgreen Gardens is a destination for future generations, which is why my family and I supported the construction of the new gallery spaces. I hope the Rosen Galleries will further enrich the visitor experience at Brookgreen and will keep them coming back."
The gallery’s introductory show, "Wild World: 200 Years of Nature in Art," includes paintings, sculptures, etchings, lithographs,and drawings by great 19th-, 20th-, and 21st-century artists in the fields of botanical and zoological illustration. Sporting art and other fine art depicting the purposes of Brookgreen Gardens—sculpture, plants, animals, and history—are also included in this exhibition on display from Feb. 27 through May 23.
For more information about "Wild World: 200 Years of Nature in Art," click here. For more information about the opening of the Rosen Galleries, visit www.brookgreen.org.
