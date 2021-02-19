State Agencies Partner to Educate Consumers During National Consumer Protection Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff (ORS) and the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) are celebrating National Consumer Protection Week (NCPW), observed the first full week of March every year, by holding a joint webinar covering the utility regulatory process. NCPW encourages consumers to take full advantage of their consumer rights and make better-informed decisions.

The ORS and SCDCA will give a general overview of the process and answer consumer questions during a free webinar titled “Engaging in the Utility Regulatory Process - 101 for Consumers” on Monday, March 1 at 10 a.m. Those who would like to register for the webinar can register online.

Additionally, each agency will be hosting webinars throughout the week with more information on ways consumers can protect themselves and learn about their rights as a consumer.

The ORS will be offering webinars throughout the week focused on educating South Carolinians on the rights of utility consumers. ORS staff will share information on the rights of consumers when interacting with electric, natural gas, water/wastewater, telecommunications, and transportation companies. For registration links and a full schedule of events taking place during the week, visit the ORS website.

SCDCA will be offering general consumer protection webinars throughout the week on topics such as how to avoid unwanted calls, how to protect your information after a security breach, credit reports, credit scores, and an overview of homeowners association (HOA) laws that apply in South Carolina. For registration links and a full schedule of events taking place during the week, visit SCDCA’s website. Follow SCDCA on Facebook and Twitter for more NCPW-related content.

About ORS

The South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff (ORS) represents consumers of investor-owned utilities in South Carolina before the Public Service Commission of South Carolina (PSC). The PSC is the state agency that sets utilities’ rates. The ORS must look at the impact to the consumer and utilities’ continued investment in reliable and high-quality services. More information can be found at ORS.SC.GOV.

About SCDCA

The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs aims to protect consumers from inequities in the marketplace through advocacy, complaint mediation, enforcement and education. To file a complaint or get information on consumer issues, visit www.consumer.sc.gov or call toll-free, 1 (800) 922-1594.