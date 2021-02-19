TempStars Hires Jennifer Albotra as Director of Growth Marketing
Dr. James Younger, CEO of TempStars, said Albotra is a rising star in the marketing profession and that he felt fortunate to have her join the company.
Jennifer has a broad skillset, which makes her a perfect fit at TempStars.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TempStars, Canada’s largest and most respected dental temping and hiring service, announced today the hire of Jennifer Albotra as Director of Growth Marketing.
Albotra, a skilled marketer, joins TempStars after having served as Program Coordinator at Haltech Regional Innovation Centre (HRIC), a non-profit corporation supported by Ontario's Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade.
“Jennifer has a broad skillset, which makes her a perfect fit at TempStars. I have a great relationship with the team at Haltech, and spoke with them about the move. And while they will miss Jennifer dearly, they are so excited for her getting the opportunity to spread her marketing wings, and excited for us making such an amazing addition to our team,” said Dr. Younger. “We have so many opportunities queued up for 2021, which she’ll become involved in starting on Day One. ”
Albotra’s experience at HRIC included:
• Writing marketing descriptions and creating visual assets for events
• Coordinating with client services to select target audiences
• Working with organic and paid digital marketing strategies to generate awareness
• Managing registration and all related tools
• Track event metrics and statistics for reporting
• Selecting and setting up appropriate online technologies
• Completion of post event follow up activities (satisfaction surveys, CRM input etc.)
“Her experience in so many areas suggest that she is a very quick study, which will be important in this position,” added Dr. Younger.
For her part, Albotra said she is excited about the opportunity.
“Everyone in the dental industry in Canada knows about TempStars,” said Albotra. “Dr. Younger and the rest of the team have helped take the dental industry in a positive direction, whether that means improving the efficiency of the dental offices or creating more opportunities for hygienists. It’s exciting to be a part of that.”
About TempStars
TempStars is North America’s fastest-growing dental temping and hiring service. Since 2015, the company continues to build on cutting-edge mobile technology to directly connect dental professionals quickly and easily. With more than 8,000 members and growing daily, TempStars is quickly becoming the best, first, and default choice for dental professionals looking to hire and get hired for temping and permanent positions. With expanding service in the United States this year, the company is dedicated to inspiring and positively impacting the dental community on a global scale.
