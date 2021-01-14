TempStars Award of Excellence Recognizes a Top Dental Hygiene Student Graduating from Georgian College
TempStars will present an Award of Excellence this April to a dental hygienist graduating from Georgian College and Other Colleges in the Future.
We’re looking to partner with additional faculties of dental education and training, not only in Canada but throughout North America.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TempStars, Canada’s largest and most respected dental temping and hiring service, will present an Award of Excellence this April to a dental hygienist graduating from Georgian College. This will be the first of many such awards that the company plans to present to hygienists who are graduating from colleges and universities in North America.
Dr. James Younger, CEO of TempStars and a practicing dentist, said presenting the award is a way for TempStars to support the growth of the hygienist profession.
“Georgian College has a strong reputation for their dental education and training, and their graduates should feel immensely proud of this educational background,” said Dr. Younger. “I’m just thrilled for the opportunity to support the Georgian College dental hygiene students and be an early inspiration as they begin their new journey.”
Dr. Younger went on to add, “Hygienists are a critical component to a successful dental office, and thousands of great dental hygienists have strengthened and enriched our growing community of dental professionals. This is a small way for us to give back, and I’m thrilled for the opportunity.”
The Award of Excellence recognizes students who have already exemplified the qualities of great dental hygienists throughout their educational journey. The values of caring, compassion, reliability, professionalism, and a dedication to clinical excellence are all the things that set up any dental professional to stand out in their field.
Dr. Younger expects TempStars to present similar awards at additional schools in 2021.
“These are the early days of this program,” Dr. Younger said. “We’re looking to partner with additional faculties of dental education and training, not only in Canada but throughout North America, where we can have a major impact on inspiring new dental hygienists, assistants, and dentists, as we become a positive influence on the dental industry as a whole.”
About TempStars
TempStars is North America’s fastest-growing dental temping and hiring service. Since 2015, the company continues to build on cutting-edge mobile technology to directly connect dental professionals quickly and easily. With more than 8,000 members and growing daily, TempStars is quickly becoming the best, first, and default choice for dental professionals looking to hire and get hired for temping and permanent positions. With expanding service in the United States this year, the company is dedicated to inspire and positively impact the dental community on a global scale.
