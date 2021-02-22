Digital Service Record Book (D-SRB) launched by The Professional Yachting Association (PYA)
Over lockdown Satori MM have been working with The Professional Yachting Association (PYA) to streamline their Association Membership Management System. We have been able to improve a lot of systems and processes but are particularly excited to see the launch of their Digital Service Record Book (D-SRB), available to all members and yacht crew who need to have their sea service verified. This innovative service is part of the sea-time verification which the PYA undertakes on behalf of the UK Maritime Coastguard Agency (MCA).
— Jane Hardy, PYA Board member and D-SRB Project Director
“The availability of our digital record book is fantastic news for all yacht crew worldwide” said Jane Hardy, PYA Board member and D-SRB Project Director. “It will result in a huge increase in speed, time and efficiency in recording sea service and applying for NoEs, CoCs and other certification moving forwards”.
The yachting industry involves the constant movement of crew across multiple locations worldwide so the confirmation of professional qualifications and experience, has become critical. Moving this to a digital platform increases security as well as decreasing management time and therefore is faster and better.
Satori MM and DigiGreet are exploring approaches in how to identify people and how to validate their personal history, whether that’s professional qualification or, in light of the Covid 19 pandemic, confirmation of vaccinations and welcome opportunities in this area.
“The D-SRB replaces our well-established Service Record Book (SRB). Crew are able to upload key information into their online profile and visualise their verified sea-time and qualifications with the D-SRB – anywhere, at any time, said Christophe Bourillon”, CEO of the PYA. Over the last twelve months, the PYA team has been hard at work developing and testing this ground-breaking digital system which includes a secure digital stamp, so ensuring it meets the expectations and standards of the MCA.”
