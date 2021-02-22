Fluenta launches market leading Fluenta FlarePhase™ ultrasonic transducer range
Fluenta's pioneering achievements mean clients can now measure flare gas accurately and reliably in extreme conditions.CAMBRIDGE , UNITED KINGDOM, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • Setting the standard for flare gas measurement with market-leading capabilities
• Capable of measuring flare gas flow in process temperatures between +350°C -200°C
• Enhanced performance with high levels of hydrogen, carbon dioxide, and methane
• Significant application in the liquified natural gas (LNG) and chemical sectors
Fluenta, a global leader in flare gas measurement technology, today announces the launch of the Fluenta FlarePhase™ transducer range. The new market leading transducer range sets the standard for flare gas measurement in highly challenging environments.
The Fluenta FlarePhase™ range includes a 350°C, a 250°C, and a cryogenic variant to suit different industries and the conditions they present.
The market leading FlarePhase™ 350 transducers can accurately measure flare gas flow at temperatures up to +350°C, a capability previously unmet in the industry. These are ideal for the petrochemical industry, or modern processes that typically see these extremely high temperatures.
The Fluenta FlarePhase™ 250 system is optimised to measure up to +250°C, making it the go-to measurement option for most high temperature installations.
For extremely low temperatures, the FlarePhase™ Cryo transducers provide highly accurate and repeatable measurement in temperatures as low as -200°C. With certified specialist materials, these transducers are the ideal solution for the LNG industry.
New hardware and novel ‘phase shift analysis’ technology also allow these transducers to measure flare gas accurately and reliably in processes containing high levels of hydrogen, carbon dioxide, or methane, alongside these temperature extremes, overcoming historical challenges presented to ultrasonic flare meters.
Stuart Tyres, Group CTO states, “For years Fluenta has set the standard for the measurement of flare gas. This launch represents another pioneering achievement for the team, providing customers with an unrivalled combination of flexibility, reliability and accuracy in difficult flare gas installations.”
The new transducers, which are compatible with Fluenta’s FGM 160 flare gas meter, continue to offer non-intrusive measurement as standard, and can be used across a wide range of pipe diameters from 6” to 100” dependant on application.
With flare gas regulation and environmental focus tightening, companies are under increasing pressure to accurately measure and record flare gas flow. Fluenta’s FlarePhase™ transducer range offers a simple solution for challenging installations.
“The new Fluenta FlarePhase™ transducers greatly increase the ability of Fluenta to meet the needs of the industry. Being able to measure temperatures up to 350°C sets a new standard and represents Fluenta’s focus and specialist expertise regarding flare gas measurement solutions”, comments Julian Dudley-Smith, Director of Fluenta.
About Fluenta
Founded in 1985 Fluenta is a global leader in flare gas flow sensing, measurement and management using ultrasonic technology. The company serves the LNG, chemicals, petrochemicals, and oil & gas markets. Fluenta originates from Norway and has offices around the world, with regional offices in the UK, Texas, Malaysia, Dubai, and Poland.
