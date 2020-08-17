Fluenta launches new UFM Manager software for on-site management of FGM 160 flare gas meter
• Enhanced system controls via an accessible software program - Try UFM Manager for free by visiting the Fluenta websiteCAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fluenta, a global leader in ultrasonic measurement and management technology for the oil and gas, petrochemical and LNG Industries, today announces the launch of the new version of UFM Manager Software for the FGM 160 flare gas meter.
UFM Manager provides customers with enhanced system control via an accessible and user-friendly software program that manages Fluenta’s meters on-site from any laptop, tablet or PC running Windows 10. The new software includes all the features needed for day-to-day maintenance. These include plotting graphs and live data and custom flow meter alarms, both available with full Operator access.
Flare gas meters are often installed in hazardous areas, so security and safety are a priority. As such, UFM Manager allows the monitoring and troubleshooting of the FGM 160 system from the safety of the control room. As well as this, each user can be assigned their own access level. This includes maintenance engineers, ensuring only appropriately trained personnel can access the system.
To try Fluenta’s new UFM Manager for free with Basic access, visit the UFM Manager page on the Fluenta website. To unlock UFM Manager’s advanced features with Operator access, please contact your local regional sales team by visiting the Fluenta contact page.
Julian Dudley Smith, Director of Fluenta, comments: “The advancement in the new UFM Manager software is just a small insight into the innovative systems that Fluenta is currently working on. We understand our customers within the oil and gas, chemicals and petrochemicals industries are looking for advanced solutions and we are invested in providing them.”
About Fluenta
Founded in 1985 Fluenta is the global leader in flow sensing, measurement and management using ultrasonic technology. The company serves the chemicals, petrochemicals and oil & gas markets. Fluenta originates from Norway and has offices around the world including Poland, USA, UK, Malaysia, and Dubai.
