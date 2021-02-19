St. Albans Barracks - DUI 2
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A100587
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Omar Bulle
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: (802)-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 02/18/2021 at approximately 6:21 pm
STREET: VT route 7 near Oakland station Rd
TOWN: Georgia
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Amanda Stuart
AGE: 42
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Rogue
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 02/18/2021 at approximately 6:21 pm, Vermont State Police came across a vehicle off the road on VT Route 7 near Oakland Station Rd in Georgia, VT. Upon arrival Troopers made contact with the operator, Amanda Stuart, 42, of St. Albans. Stuart showed signs of impairment and was subsequently taken into custody and processed for suspicion of DUI. There are additional charges pending. She was released with a citation.
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Franklin County Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/09/2021 at 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.