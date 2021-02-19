St. Albans Barracks - DUI 2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A100587

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Omar Bulle

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: (802)-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 02/18/2021 at approximately 6:21 pm

STREET: VT route 7 near Oakland station Rd

TOWN: Georgia

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Amanda Stuart

AGE: 42

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Rogue

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 02/18/2021 at approximately 6:21 pm, Vermont State Police came across a vehicle off the road on VT Route 7 near Oakland Station Rd in Georgia, VT. Upon arrival Troopers made contact with the operator, Amanda Stuart, 42, of St. Albans. Stuart showed signs of impairment and was subsequently taken into custody and processed for suspicion of DUI. There are additional charges pending. She was released with a citation.

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Franklin County Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/09/2021 at 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.