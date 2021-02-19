The Haitian Education and Leadership Program’s Alumni Contributions Surpass $100,000 in 5 Years
Education Empowerment Nonprofit Reaches Milestone in Alumni Contributions
This remarkable achievement is a testament to the success of our alumni and their commitment to sharing that success with the next generation of Haitian students.”PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI, February 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Haitian Education and Leadership Program (HELP) announces that they have raised over $100,000 under the “KOREM” alumni giving program. As a nonprofit organization that provides merit and needs-based university scholarships and leadership skills to students in Haiti, HELP’s first KOREM alumni graduated just over 5 years ago. KOREM is a Creole acronym, which comes from the Creole phrase, “Support me and I will support you”. This $100,000 milestone comes at the beginning of HELP’s 25th anniversary. HELP will celebrate with a free public webinar led by the Haiti team on February 26th, 12-1 pm eastern time. Register for the webinar.
The KOREM program was initially researched and designed with significant support from the InterAmerican Development Bank (IDB), which approved a grant in 2011 to HELP that resulted in strengthening services while building a modern alumni engagement effort. To fulfill their KOREM commitment employed alumni contribute 10% of their monthly income to HELP for eight years after graduation.
Of the organization’s recent fundraising milestone, HELP Executive Director Conor Bohan said, “This remarkable achievement is a testament to the success of our alumni, and their commitment to sharing that success with the next generation of Haitian students like them. This shared success is the essence of HELP.”
Rebecca Leblanc, alumna and current HELP employee reflected, “I was accepted to HELP from the waiting list. I am happy to contribute under KOREM so another student from the waiting list can be offered a scholarship like me.”
The organization established KOREM with the intention of:
• Providing a way for HELP’s 270 graduates to give back to their community.
• Enabling HELP to fund even more scholarships for Haitian students to attend university.
• Continuing in a practical way the culture of leadership, citizenship, and solidarity that HELP instills in their graduates.
About the Haitian Education and Leadership Program: HELP is a nonprofit organization based in Port-au-Prince and New York. Founded in 1996, HELP has provided full merit and needs-based scholarship and educational funding plus leadership training to over 350 students and will be accepting a new cohort of first-year students in the fall of 2021. In recent years HELP has produced 6 Fulbright scholars.
