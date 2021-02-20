Warner asks President Biden to avoid further delays in getting U.S. Census data to state legislatures

Charleston, W.Va. — In a letter sent today to President Joe Biden, WV Secretary of State Mac Warner cautioned that any further delay by the U.S. Census Bureau to get population data to state legislatures could create chaos for the 2022 election cycle.

Warner sent the letter to the President on Tuesday. The U.S. Census Bureau has already moved the deadline to transfer data to the states from March 31 to April 30. News started circulating late last week that the Bureau may seek to further delay the data until September 30.

"These delays place unacceptable risk on states' election administration," Warner told the President. "Further delay in the delivery of the 2020 Census data will hinder the West Virginia Legislature's ability to complete redistricting for the 2020 federal election".

According to Warner, population data from the Census Bureau will be used by the West Virginia Legislature to reduce the state's Congressional Districts from three to two. The information is also needed to fairly and accurately implement redistricting for the State Senate and House of Delegates.

