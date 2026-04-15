Prepared and Educated Voters Make for Stronger Elections; Preparation begins with being Registered to Vote

Charleston, W.Va. – Election Day isn't just a single day's worth of activities, but the culmination of more than a year of preparation.

My office has been working with West Virginia's 55 county clerks since last summer to g​et ready for the 2026 midterm elections. It is our job to make sure that the election process is fair for the candidates, as well as safe, accessible, and transparent for the voters.

As West Virginia approaches the May 12 Primary Election, now is the time for voters to start their preparation for the elections by taking a few simple, essential steps to ensure their voices are heard.

To prepare for voting in the upcoming election, please check to see that your voter registration details are accurate, know the important deadlines, and take the time to learn about the candidates who are asking for your vote.

You can check your registration and find a comprehensive election calendar at GoVoteWV.com. As for learning about candidates, consider attending a "meet the candidates" event, viewing their campaign websites, and reviewing news articles.

To mention a couple of important deadlines, the last day to register to vote, change political parties or your address, or update your voter registration for the May 12 Primary Election is April 21. Even long-time voters can be caught off guard by forgetting to update their registration after a life change that occurs in the time between elections. And those changes could result in a voter having to vote a provisional ballot, travel to a different polling place on election day, and other problems. All of these issues can be easily avoided if voters just take a minute to check their registration, and make any updates by April 21st.

Knowing the election deadlines prepares voters to reduce the likelihood they are prevented from voting because of a scheduling conflict. While Election Day falls on May 12th, West Virginians don’t have to wait until then to cast a ballot. Early voting begins Wednesday, April 29, and lasts for 10 days including two Saturdays from 9am - 5pm in every county election office.

Early voting provides voters with the flexibility and convenience to vote when they can, which eases scheduling conflicts, reduces lines at polling places on Election Day, and ensures that unexpected events or emergencies don’t get in the way of participation in the election. Whether voting early or on Election Day, planning ahead makes voting smoother and less stressful.

Finally, being an informed voter is critical to our Constitutional Republic. Primary elections determine the candidates from each political party who will appear on the General Election ballot, yet they often receive less attention than November elections. Especially in contested Primary races, voters should take time to research the candidates, understand their backgrounds, and consider where they stand on the issues that matter most to their communities.

Reviewing a sample ballot before voting is always recommended. To view your sample ballot online, visit GoVoteWV.com and use the "Sample Ballot Lookup Tool"​ to see the ballot for your specific precinct.

Reliable information on candidates or ballot initiatives is available through official election resources, candidate websites, public forums, and reputable news outlets. An informed vote strengthens the democratic process and ensures that your choices reflect thoughtful consideration, not last-minute decisions.

Preparedness also builds confidence in our elections. When voters know the rules, deadlines, and candidates, they are more likely to participate and less likely to encounter frustration. High voter participation sends a powerful message about civic engagement and shared responsibility. It reinforces the idea that elections belong to the people and that every eligible voter has both the opportunity and the responsibility to take part.

With the May 12 Primary Election quickly approaching, the call to action is clear: check your registration before April 21, plan ahead for early voting beginning April 29, and take time to learn about the candidates. These small steps make a big difference. A prepared voter is an empowered voter, and an empowered electorate is essential to the future of West Virginia.​

