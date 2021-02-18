Mississippi Lottery Corporation Announces January 2021 Transfer to the State

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
JACKSON, MISS. –The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced today its January transfer of $23,620,028.54 in net proceeds to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. This brings the total net proceeds for Fiscal Year 2021 to $75,073,228.69, including a financial adjustment of $76,400 from Fiscal Year 2020.

“We are thrilled to make this extraordinary contribution to the state,” said MLC President Tom Shaheen. “In January, we saw astonishing growth in Powerball® and Mega Millions® sales as a result of the jackpots growing to unprecedented amounts. Additionally, increasing sales in Cash 3 has fueled growth, and instant scratch-off games continue to be popular.  

“By law, the first $80 million of the fiscal year transfers is dedicated to road and bridge repairs; funds over $80 million are earmarked for education needs,” continued Shaheen. “With five months remaining in Fiscal Year 2021, we are on track to raise enough revenue for distribution to both groups!”

In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) was created in 2018 by the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law, Senate Bill 2001. The MLC is a legislatively created corporation. Visit us online at www.mslotteryhome.com

