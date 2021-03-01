Spektra Systems launches SaaSify, platform for ISVs to sell, manage, and grow SaaS services through cloud marketplaces.
SaaSify enables deployment of cloud ISV's SaaS offerings to multiple cloud marketplaces within one week.
With SaaSify, ISV's can start selling their SaaS solutions within few days. We're excited to help ISVs around the globe in growing their SaaS Business through Cloud marketplaces & SaaSify platform.”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spektra Systems LLC is proud to announce the launch of the SaaSify platform (https://saasify.ai), enabling cloud ISVs to simultaneously sell, manage and grow SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) services through the leading SaaS services marketplaces, including Microsoft Azure, Amazon AWS and Google Cloud. Using SaaSify, ISVs can deploy their offerings to any or all marketplaces within just one week.
Enterprise SaaS buyers are looking for a simplified path to the best solutions compatible with their preferred cloud platform. SaaS cloud marketplaces attached to the leading cloud offerings meet this need while reducing purchase friction, simplifying billing, and enable co-sell opportunities between the cloud vendor and cloud ISVs.
SaaSify makes it possible for cloud ISVs to publish SaaS offers, with both public and private pricing, to multiple marketplaces in under a week, leading to more opportunities to engage with enterprise buyers in the cloud they are most familiar with. SaaSify also offers unified subscription management and reporting for SaaS offerings across multiple clouds.
With SaaSify, cloud ISVs can quickly deploy and manage a multi-cloud SaaS offering with a single, integrated solution through the offer’s full lifecycle –
• Onboarding – White glove service. Focus your efforts on building the best offerings, instead of diving into the arcana of each vendor marketplace. Ensure your SaaS offering is available in your prospective customer’s preferred cloud (Microsoft Azure, Amazon AWS, Google Cloud, etc.)
• Offer Management – Manage public and private offers seamlessly using a unified model working across clouds.
• Subscription Lifecycle – End-to-end management of public, private, and pre-negotiated offers.
• Integrated SaaS Provisioning – Automatic account management in ISV and customer owned cloud subscriptions.
• Smart Metering – Manual or automated usage reporting.
• Insights – Advanced analytics for transactions, payouts, collections, taxes, and fees.
• Integrations – Microsoft Teams, Slack, Microsoft Dynamics 365, HubSpot, Marketo, and Salesforce.
About SaaSify
SaaSify integrates natively with the leading cloud marketplaces (Microsoft Azure, Amazon AWS, Google Cloud, and more), enabling cloud ISVs to sell and manage SaaS solutions and services through any or all cloud marketplaces. With SaaSify, get listed and start selling within days, instead of weeks.
About Spektra Systems
Spektra Systems (https://spektrasystems.com) is a partner focused cloud solutions company. At Spektra, our mission is to enable technology partners for Microsoft, Amazon, and others to achieve more with the help of effective business and technology innovation. Spektra Systems also provides CloudLabs (https://cloudlabs.ai), providing content creators and customers an immersive virtual training and online hands-on learning environment.
