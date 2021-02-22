Profitable Company Global Diversified, Stock Symbol: GDMK reports Record Revenue for 2020 with Continued Growth Expected

GDMK LOGO CEO of GDMK Paul Adler $GDMK Showroom $GDMK Distribution Center $GDMK 360 World Snacks

GDMK Supplies Premium Food and Snacks to the USA, Canada and Europe GDMK reports Record Revenue for 2020 with Continued Growth Expected

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc (OTCMKTS:GDMK)

This is just the beginning for us. We have spent the last three years building the foundation for the future growth. We look forward to further success in 2021” — CEO Paul Adler