This is just the beginning for us. We have spent the last three years building the foundation for the future growth. We look forward to further success in 2021”ISLAND PARK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Profitable Company Global Diversified, Stock Symbol: GDMK reports Record Revenue for 2020 with Continued Growth Expected
— CEO Paul Adler
- Premium Snack Food Supplier with Expanding Marketing Presence.
- Record Revenue Growth Reported for 2020, Up 26.1% Over 2019.
- Product Placement for Major National Club Store with 1st Purchase Order.
- Full-Service eCommerce Firm Engaged to Launch New Marketing Site.
Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTC: GDMK) operates as a food and snack manufacturer, Importer & distributor through its subsidiary in the United States, Canada, and Europe. GDMK offers Italian Wafers, Italian Filled Croissants, French Madeleines, Wafer Pralines, Shelf Stable Macarons and other gourmet snacks. GDMK sells its products direct and through various distribution channels comprising specialty, grocery retailers and food-service distributors, DSD as well as vending, pantry and micro market segments.
GDMK is a fully reporting OTC listed company with a small share structure of only about 13 million shares outstanding. The company has also qualified for the Verified Profile and Transfer Agent Verified designations at otcmarkets.com.
- GDMK Reports Record Revenue Growth for 2020
On February 18th GDMK reported results for its fiscal year ended December 31st, 2020.
Financial highlights for the full year ended December 31st, 2020, compared to the full year ended December 31st, 2019, were as follows:
• Revenue increased to $1,660,726 compared to $1,317,092, an increase of 26.1% over 2019 period.
• Gross profit margin improved to 39.8% in 2020 compared to 28.2% in 2019.
• The net loss for the year ended December 31st, 2020, includes a one-time, non-cash, non-operating charge of $26,020,400 for stock-based compensation expense relating to the issuance of super-voting preferred stock to the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and $168,529 in stock-based compensation to consultants. Excluding those charges, the Company’s Adjusted Net Profit (Loss) was a profit of $33,868 for the 2020 period compared to a loss of ($150,984) in 2019, or an improvement of $184,852.
GDMK Operational Achievements in 2020:
• Secured placement with a major national club store in the Northeast with a launch date late February and working to potentially add other regions as well.
• Engaged a full-service marketing firm to launch a new eCommerce site to sell branded snacks as well as setting up a marketplace for other branded product snacks. High velocity items will be easily added to the marketplace as traffic grows.
• Fulfilment facilities secured with two-day shipping throughout the country.
• Successfully launched a new line of wafers with five new SKU’s.
- Placement with Major National Club Store and First Purchase Order
On January 27th GDMK announced the company has successfully secured placement with National Club Store Chain for its premium snack product to be stocked and sold in the US North East Region. The first purchase order has already been received.
Club Stores will begin by offering GDMK gourmet Coco Bliss Coconut Wafer Bites. With a launch date set for mid-February, the timing should be ideal to meet the strong consumer demand for high quality snack items during the winter months. GDMK is preparing to deliver the initial product shipments to the chain stores so they can reach store shelves and be available to the very large and discerning customer base.
GDMK will then continue to work to build the program into higher quantity and more diverse orders as both companies go forward together. Back on September 1st GDMK had reported that it was in talks with Costco Wholesale Corp (COST), a major club store chain which operates over 500 locations in the United States. Hence, the new placement and 1st purchase order just announced is highly likely with Costco.
- GDMK Engages Full-Service Marketing Firm to Launch New eCommerce Site After Strong Success on Amazon.com
On December 22nd GDMK announced it has engaged a full-service, Top 50 marketing firm to re-develop and prepare a full-scale eCommerce site and commence its marketing operations. This action was taken in recognition of the very strong demand for GDMK premium snack foods on the major eCommerce site of Amazon.com in 2020. GDMK management has therefore decided to invest in and develop its own eCommerce platform to further enhance this successful marketing strategy. A very credible and experienced fulfillment facility has already been identified which will be dedicated to future e-Commerce order fulfilment.
GDMK management believes it can efficiently build a 7-figure digital business which will diversify its brands online and will grow its presence to an even wider consumer base worldwide. The new platform will incorporate a shopping cart for easy ordering and employ advanced Search Engine Optimization (SEO) as well as Pay Per Click (PPC) features to optimize its effectiveness and accelerate the velocity of sales revenues into the 6-figure range on a monthly basis, building to a projected 7-figure annual return
For more information on Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (GDMK) visit the company’s website at: https://www.360worldsnacks.com
DISCLAIMER: FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FPS/CA is news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FPS/CA’s market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release or opinion of the writer. FPS/ CA is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. FPS/CA has been compensated $500 by the company for the dissemination of this Article.
Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:
These news releases and postings may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the companies’ liquidity position, the companies’ ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.
