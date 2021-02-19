Senate Committee Schedule: Friday, February 19, 2021

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021 SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS Friday, February 19, 2021

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chairman Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Friday, February 19, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. or 1/2 hour after floor session or

Call of the Chair – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 29 COST OF PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEMS (SOULES)

SB 43 FUNDING OF DEMOLITION OF ABANDONED SCHOOLS (SOULES)

SB 40 K-5 PLUS & EXTENDED LEARNING AT ALL SCHOOLS (STEWART)

For public participation email SFC@nmlegis.gov . There will be a limit of 10 speakers; 5 in favor and 5 opposed (first come, first served). All submissions should include the Bill Number, representing For or Against. The deadline is 12 hours prior to meeting time. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions. Send written comments to Sen.Fin.Comm@nmlegis.gov . All Committee Members have access to your written comments.

(550) Office of the State Engineer and Interstate Stream Commission (Wan/Miner)

John R. D’Antonio Jr., State Engineer

(521) Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (Wan/Miner)

Sarah Cottrell Propst, Secretary

(516) Department of Game and Fish (Wan/Miner)

Michael Sloan, Director

(539) State Land Office (Wan/Miner)

Stephanie Garcia Richard, Commissioner of Public Lands

(631) Workforce Solutions Department (Bachechi/Miller)

Bill McCamley, Secretary

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth Stefanics, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Tuesday, February 23, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 297 STATE AGENCY RENEWABLE ENERGY PURCHASES (HICKEY)

SB 312 GAME & FISH & WILDLIFE CHANGES (STEINBORN/SMALL)

SB 347 CONFINEMENT OF EGG-LAYING HENS ACT (CAMPOS)

HB 57 PRESCRIBED BURNING ACT (McQUEEN)

All agenda items not heard will be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily in the order listed above. For spoken public comment register at https://forms.gle/5pgx2bgxGyHEDeCS8 by Monday, February 22 at 5:00 p.m. Submit written comment any time by emailing SCONC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William Soules, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Friday, February 19, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SM 1 TASK FORCE TO PROMOTE OUTDOOR CLASSROOM (HEMPHILL)

SJM 1 FUND BUREAU OF INDIAN EDUCATION (PINTO)

SB 307 DAILY SCHOOL BUS DRIVER SALARIES (CAMPOS)

SB 330 DROPOUT PREVENTION PROGRAM (PADILLA)

SB 289 SPECIAL ED DIVISION OF ED DEPT. (LOPEZ)

SB 302 EDUCATIONAL EMPLOYEE PTSD (SEDILLO LOPEZ)

SB 318 CHARTER SCHOOL CHANGES (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 335 ENMU ROBOTICS PROGRAM (DIAMOND)

SB 337 WORKPLACE PREPARATION SCHOOL PROGRAMS (GONZALES)

SB 341 LEG. APPROP FOR COMM SCHOOLS FUND (NEVILLE)

SB 348 EMPLOYMENT BOOT CAMP TRAINING (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 353 EYE TESTS FOR SCHOOL KIDS (SANCHEZ)

For public participation send an email to SEC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Thursday, February 18 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Friday, February 19, 2021 – 1/2 hour after floor session – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 224 CRIME OF FAILURE TO SECURE FIREARM (SEDILLO LOPEZ)

SB 128 SUICIDE PREVENTION, RESPONSE & TREATMENT ACT (O’NEILL)

SB 230 INSTITUTIONAL RACISM IN STATE AGENCIES (LOPEZ/ROYBAL CABALLERO)

C/SB 273 DEFINITION OF RURAL LIBRARY (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 232 EXEMPTION FROM IMMUNIZATION (SCHMEDES)

SB 244 IMMUNIZATIONS DETRIMENTAL TO SOME CHILDREN (HICKEY)

*SB 238 ELIMINATE SEC. OF HEALTH POWERS (SCHMEDES)

SB 227 INSPECTION OF POLICE MISCONDUCT INVESTIGATION (LOPEZ)

SB 274 USE OF DEADLY FORCE REPORTING (SEDILLO LOPEZ/ROYBAL CABALLERO)

INDIAN, RURAL & CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Tuesday, February 23, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

*SB 399 TOHATCHI PUBLIC SAFETY COMPLEX (PINTO)

SB 398 RURAL SUBSTANCE USE RECOVERY SERVICES (GONZALES)

SB 400 TAOS PUEBLO GAME FENCING (GONZALES)

SB 385 WILD HORSE MANAGEMENT (WOODS)

For public participation send an email for the above agenda items only to SIAC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. Public comment is limited to two minutes per person. The deadline to respond is Monday, February 22 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE – Senator Joseph Cervantes, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Friday, February 19, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. – or 1/2 hour after floor session – Virtual Zoom Meeting

REDISTRICTING: THE LEGAL LANDSCAPE

Luis G. Stelzner, Esq.

Richard E. Olson, Esq.

Sara Sanchez, Esq.

SB 66 PERMITTED PERCENTAGE RATES FOR LOANS (SOULES)

SB 125 GOVERNING BODY ACTING WITH A MAJORITY PRESENT (PIRTLE)

SB 375 OFFICER TRAINING & CERTIFICATION (MUÑOZ)

For public participation send an email to SJC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. If you wish to provide written comments, keep them to 300 words or less. The deadline to respond is Thursday, February 18 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Daniel A. Ivey-Soto, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Friday, February 19, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

COLLINS, M.D., TRACIE APPOINTMENT Secretary, Department of Health (LOPEZ)

ORTIZ WERTHEIM, BIANCA APPOINTMENT Secretary, Homeland Security and Emergency Management Department (LOPEZ)

SB 48 ELECTION CHANGE (WOODS)

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE – Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Saturday, February 20, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 98 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT INCENTIVE REPORTS (TALLMAN)

SB 195 TEEN DRIVER SAFETY TRAINING (CAMPOS)

SB 197 INCREASE CIGARETTE TAX (LOPEZ)

SB 202 ALTERNATE BUSINESS ENTITY NAMES (PADILLA)

SB 203 LLC MEMBERSHIP IN ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION (PADILLA)

SB 211 CORPORATE INCOME TAX RATES (WIRTH)

SB 219 NO CITIZENSHIP PROOF FOR OCCUPATIONAL LICENSE (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 226 RETENTION OF FUNDING BY MUNICIPALITIES (MUÑOZ)

SB 229 HEALTHY FOOD FINANCING ACT (HAMBLEN)

SB 264 USE OF CLUBS BY NONPROFITS (GRIGGS)

For public participation send an email to SCORC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Friday, February 19 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

###