Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 944 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,551 in the last 365 days.

Senate Committee Schedule: Friday, February 19, 2021

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021 SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS Friday, February 19, 2021

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chairman Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Friday, February 19, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. or 1/2 hour after floor session or

Call of the Chair – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 29     COST OF PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEMS     (SOULES)

SB 43     FUNDING OF DEMOLITION OF ABANDONED SCHOOLS     (SOULES)

SB 40     K-5 PLUS & EXTENDED LEARNING AT ALL SCHOOLS     (STEWART)

For public participation email SFC@nmlegis.gov. There will be a limit of 10 speakers; 5 in favor and 5 opposed (first come, first served). All submissions should include the Bill Number, representing For or Against. The deadline is 12 hours prior to meeting time. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions. Send written comments to Sen.Fin.Comm@nmlegis.gov. All Committee Members have access to your written comments.  

(550) Office of the State Engineer and Interstate Stream Commission      (Wan/Miner)

          John R. D’Antonio Jr., State Engineer

(521) Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department     (Wan/Miner)

          Sarah Cottrell Propst, Secretary

(516) Department of Game and Fish     (Wan/Miner)

          Michael Sloan, Director

(539) State Land Office     (Wan/Miner)

          Stephanie Garcia Richard, Commissioner of Public Lands

(631) Workforce Solutions Department     (Bachechi/Miller)

          Bill McCamley, Secretary

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth Stefanics, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Tuesday, February 23, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 297     STATE AGENCY RENEWABLE ENERGY PURCHASES     (HICKEY)

SB 312     GAME & FISH & WILDLIFE CHANGES     (STEINBORN/SMALL)

SB 347     CONFINEMENT OF EGG-LAYING HENS ACT     (CAMPOS)

HB 57     PRESCRIBED BURNING ACT     (McQUEEN)

All agenda items not heard will be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily in the order listed above. For spoken public comment register at https://forms.gle/5pgx2bgxGyHEDeCS8 by Monday, February 22 at 5:00 p.m. Submit written comment any time by emailing SCONC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

EDUCATION COMMITTEE Senator William Soules, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Friday, February 19, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SM 1     TASK FORCE TO PROMOTE OUTDOOR CLASSROOM     (HEMPHILL)

SJM 1     FUND BUREAU OF INDIAN EDUCATION     (PINTO)

SB 307     DAILY SCHOOL BUS DRIVER SALARIES     (CAMPOS)

SB 330     DROPOUT PREVENTION PROGRAM     (PADILLA)

SB 289     SPECIAL ED DIVISION OF ED DEPT.     (LOPEZ)

SB 302     EDUCATIONAL EMPLOYEE PTSD     (SEDILLO LOPEZ)

SB 318     CHARTER SCHOOL CHANGES     (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 335     ENMU ROBOTICS PROGRAM     (DIAMOND)

SB 337     WORKPLACE PREPARATION SCHOOL PROGRAMS     (GONZALES)

SB 341     LEG. APPROP FOR COMM SCHOOLS FUND     (NEVILLE)

SB 348     EMPLOYMENT BOOT CAMP TRAINING     (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 353     EYE TESTS FOR SCHOOL KIDS     (SANCHEZ)

For public participation send an email to SEC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Thursday, February 18 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Friday, February 19, 2021 – 1/2 hour after floor session – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 224     CRIME OF FAILURE TO SECURE FIREARM     (SEDILLO LOPEZ)

SB 128     SUICIDE PREVENTION, RESPONSE & TREATMENT ACT     (O’NEILL)

SB 230     INSTITUTIONAL RACISM IN STATE AGENCIES     (LOPEZ/ROYBAL CABALLERO)

C/SB 273     DEFINITION OF RURAL LIBRARY     (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 232     EXEMPTION FROM IMMUNIZATION      (SCHMEDES)

SB 244     IMMUNIZATIONS DETRIMENTAL TO SOME CHILDREN     (HICKEY)

*SB 238     ELIMINATE SEC. OF HEALTH POWERS     (SCHMEDES)

SB 227     INSPECTION OF POLICE MISCONDUCT INVESTIGATION (LOPEZ)

SB 274     USE OF DEADLY FORCE REPORTING     (SEDILLO LOPEZ/ROYBAL CABALLERO)

INDIAN, RURAL & CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Tuesday, February 23, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

*SB 399     TOHATCHI PUBLIC SAFETY COMPLEX     (PINTO)

SB 398     RURAL SUBSTANCE USE RECOVERY SERVICES     (GONZALES)

SB 400     TAOS PUEBLO GAME FENCING     (GONZALES)

SB 385     WILD HORSE MANAGEMENT     (WOODS)

For public participation send an email for the above agenda items only to SIAC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. Public comment is limited to two minutes per person. The deadline to respond is Monday, February 22 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE – Senator Joseph Cervantes, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Friday, February 19, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. – or 1/2 hour after floor session – Virtual Zoom Meeting

REDISTRICTING: THE LEGAL LANDSCAPE

     Luis G. Stelzner, Esq.

     Richard E. Olson, Esq.

     Sara Sanchez, Esq.

SB 66    PERMITTED PERCENTAGE RATES FOR LOANS     (SOULES)

SB 125     GOVERNING BODY ACTING WITH A MAJORITY PRESENT     (PIRTLE)

SB 375    OFFICER TRAINING & CERTIFICATION     (MUÑOZ)

For public participation send an email to SJC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. If you wish to provide written comments, keep them to 300 words or less. The deadline to respond is Thursday, February 18 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Daniel A. Ivey-Soto, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Friday, February 19, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

COLLINS, M.D., TRACIE     APPOINTMENT      Secretary, Department of Health      (LOPEZ)

ORTIZ WERTHEIM, BIANCA     APPOINTMENT      Secretary, Homeland Security and Emergency      Management Department     (LOPEZ)

SB 48     ELECTION CHANGE     (WOODS)

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE – Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Saturday, February 20, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 98     ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT INCENTIVE REPORTS     (TALLMAN)

SB 195     TEEN DRIVER SAFETY TRAINING     (CAMPOS)

SB 197     INCREASE CIGARETTE TAX     (LOPEZ)

SB 202     ALTERNATE BUSINESS ENTITY NAMES     (PADILLA)

SB 203     LLC MEMBERSHIP IN ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION     (PADILLA)

SB 211     CORPORATE INCOME TAX RATES     (WIRTH)

SB 219     NO CITIZENSHIP PROOF FOR OCCUPATIONAL LICENSE     (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 226     RETENTION OF FUNDING BY MUNICIPALITIES     (MUÑOZ)

SB 229     HEALTHY FOOD FINANCING ACT     (HAMBLEN)

SB 264     USE OF CLUBS BY NONPROFITS     (GRIGGS)

For public participation send an email to SCORC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Friday, February 19 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

###

You just read:

Senate Committee Schedule: Friday, February 19, 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.