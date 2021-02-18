Marine Fisheries Commission reopens appointment process for shrimp advisers

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission is reopening the Shrimp Fishery Management Plan Advisory Committee appointment process to ensure adequate representation from all user groups.

The commission seeks a cross-section of applicants representing the various commercial and recreational shrimp fisheries, scientists with expertise in the areas of habitat or bycatch and gear innovation, especially with trawls and bycatch reduction devices, as well as individuals interested in shrimp fishing issues. Certain fisheries stakeholder groups were found to be underrepresented in the original applicant pool, specifically those who fish with large trawlers and those who fish in the Pamlico Sound.

The Shrimp Fishery Management Plan Advisory Committee will join the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries in workshops over several days in March 2021 to develop Amendment 2 to the plan.

Advisers will review scientific documents and issue papers and provide input to the division on refining management options in draft Amendment 2. Workshop-style meetings allow scientists, managers, and stakeholders on the committee to address questions, comments, and concerns more effectively and in a less formal setting.

Amendment 2 will examine management strategies to further reduce bycatch of non-target species in the shrimp trawl fishery, habitat protections, as well as potential changes to existing shrimp management. Topics under review include effort controls (e.g., fishing day restrictions, headrope limits, etc.) and shrimp trawl area restrictions for both habitat protections and potential reductions in bycatch.

Individuals interested in serving as an adviser should be available to attend and actively participate in the workshops scheduled for:

DATE TIME March 2 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. March 4 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. March 9 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. March 10 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 11 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 15 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To help reduce the spread of COVID-19, the workshops will be held via web conference. Therefore, individuals interested in serving are strongly encouraged to have access to a computer, tablet, or smartphone with an internet connection.

The Shrimp Fishery Management Plan Advisory Committee workshop documents are currently available on the Shrimp Fishery Management Plan Advisory Committee Workshops Page. More information is available on the Shrimp Fishery Management Plan Amendment Information Page.

Advisers who submit required travel expense documentation complete the necessary paperwork will be reimbursed for expenses incurred in relation to their official duties.

To be qualified to serve on the committee, applicants may not have had a significant fisheries violation within the past three years.

Upon confirmation of their continued willingness to serve, all previously appointed advisers will be considered for reappointment during this process.

Adviser applications are available online here or at Division of Marine Fisheries’ offices or by calling 252-808-8022 or 800-682-2632. Applications must be received by noon on Feb. 25, 2021. Applications may be submitted by email to Dana.Gillikin@ncdenr.gov or by mail to: N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557, Attention: Dana Gillikin.