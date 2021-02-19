Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Commissioner Troxler will deliver State of Agriculture address virtually

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE THURSDAY, FEB. 18, 2021

CONTACT: Andrea Ashby, director NCDA&CS Public Affairs 919-707-3004, andrea.ashby@ncagr.gov

Commissioner Troxler will deliver State of Agriculture address virtually N.C. State University Economist Dr. Blake Brown will provide agricultural economic outlook

WHO/WHAT:

Commissioner Steve Troxler will deliver his annual update on the state of agriculture in North Carolina.  Due to the pandemic, this year’s address will be virtual. In addition to hearing from Commissioner Troxler, Dr. Blake Brown, N.C. State University economist, will provide an agricultural economic outlook and there will be an opportunity for participants to ask questions.

                                   

N.C. Farm Bureau will host the event.

 

WHEN/WHERE:

 

Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m.

Please click the link below to join the webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81966875890 [us02web.zoom.us] Or iPhone one-tap : US: +16468769923,,81966875890# or +13017158592,,81966875890# Or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 646 876 9923 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 Webinar ID: 819 6687 5890 International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kdIin4dLK8

   

###

