FOUR SUSPECTS IN CUSTODY AFTER SHOTS FIRED AT TROOPERS IN PHOENIX

On Wednesday, February 17, 2021, just after midnight, troopers were dispatched to the area of southbound Interstate 17 to westbound Interstate 10 in Phoenix for a pedestrian in the roadway. The pedestrian, later identified as 18-year-old Lorenzo J. Munoz, was combative towards a responding trooper but was eventually taken into custody.

Shortly after Munoz was taken into custody, multiple shots were fired from an industrial area west of the troopers’ location, striking a trooper’s vehicle. With the assistance of the Phoenix Police Department’s patrol units and Firebird helicopter, three suspects believed to be involved in the shooting were taken into custody near 25th Avenue and Holly Street. All of the suspects were armed, including Munoz. No troopers or suspects were injured.

A gray two-door Mitsubishi vehicle previously reported as stolen was also recovered from the area.

A total of four suspects were booked into the Maricopa County Jail on multiple charges, including:

- Lorenzo J. Munoz**, 18, of Phoenix

  • Attempted homicide on law enforcement
  • Aggravated assault on law enforcement
  • Unlawful use of means of transportation
  • Resisting arrest

 

- Israel Herrera, 19, of Phoenix

  • Attempted homicide on law enforcement
  • Aggravated assault on law enforcement
  • Hindering prosecution
  • Criminal damage

 

- Mykel A. Flores, 18, of Phoenix

  • Attempted homicide on law enforcement
  • Aggravated assault on law enforcement
  • Hindering prosecution
  • Criminal damage

 

- J’Vonn D. Caldwell, 21, of Phoenix

  • Attempted homicide on law enforcement
  • Aggravated assault on law enforcement
  • Hindering prosecution
  • Criminal damage

 

**Photo of Lorenzo J. Munoz will be added to this release once his jail booking process is completed.

